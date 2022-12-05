‘Mrs. Marvel Directors Tease New Hollywood Project, Discuss Brendan Fraser’s Oscar Buzz Reviving Batgirl

“He’s so, so talented,” raves director Adil El Arbi, speaking to Variety about Brendan Fraser. The actor played the villainous Firefly in the Warner Bros. movie “Batgirl.” Discovery, now discontinued, directed by El Arbi in collaboration with longtime partner Bilall Fallah. “The way he played that character… He was one of the most memorable villains, so we’ll see. Maybe when he wins his Oscar, they’ll want to show the movie,” Adil concluded, referencing Fraser’s Oscar buzz for Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.”

“[Fraser] is the nicest guy I’ve ever met in my life,” confirms Bilall, who fondly recalls seven months of filming “Batgirl” in Glasgow, Scotland. “I have never had an experience like this, the whole city was working with us to make this possible. I hope we can come back.

“We might have it somewhere,” Adil says of the footage. In August, the filmmaker revealed that Warner Bros. Discovery had blocked their access to all material after dropping the $90 million film. (“I went to the server… Everything was gone,” he said at the time.) On their leeway to get the film released, the Belgian director said, “We have no influence there- on it,” but the duo remains hopefully starring Leslie Grace will always see the light of day.

What emerged was “Rebel”, Adil & Bilall’s harrowing story about two Belgian Muslim brothers entangled in the complex web of radicalism in Syria. Commenting on the screening of the film at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Adil said: “It’s very important for us because this film is about the Middle East. It is a great honor to be able to show the film to an audience in the Middle East because it is they who are most concerned.

“Rebel” perfectly encapsulates the duo’s rare ability to tell particular stories with universal appeal, a discussion at the heart of Saudi efforts to revive a thriving film industry. “We try to learn from both experiences,” Adil said of his ability to navigate the European arthouse market and big Hollywood productions like Will Smith with “Bad Boys for Life.” “When we are in Hollywood, we learn different technical techniques. In Europe, we can take a risk. We can use musical elements or talk about more controversial subjects, we can work on auteur films. I think it It’s a good balance to have the chance to work in both places, and that’s what we want to try to do in the future.

Telling a politically charged story with a big-studio feel wouldn’t be possible without a co-production. “To make bigger movies, we need a bigger budget,” says Adil. “‘Rebel’ doesn’t have the budget of a Hollywood production, but I think the advantage of having smaller countries working together is that you can have a pretty good budget and it also allows you to go internationally. You can have an international cast and an international crew. Arab cinema can really grow with countries like Belgium, Denmark and France. It’s a good counterbalance to Hollywood.

Bilall agrees, adding, “It’s really wonderful to work with an international team. We worked with a Jordanian team in “Rebel”, and seeing their experience just makes us richer as directors and as human beings because we discover different cultures.

“It was a big step. It changed our lives,” Bilall says of Fernando Meirelles and Kátia Lund’s “City of God,” one of the obvious influences of “Rebel.” opened our eyes. And there are also films like “La Haine”, urban stories that we love to see. We grew up in these worlds, so these are stories that we believe have the authenticity to tell.

“We try to find the humanity in our characters,” Adil adds, commenting on how they can challenge Western preconceived ideas about Arab culture, “so you can really empathize and then go into it. spirit of a world you might not have known. It’s our way of breaking down those stereotypes.

So what else can a directing duo who’ve traveled the world, made movies with Marvel and DC, and worked with names like Michael Keaton and Martin Lawrence have on their bucket list? A lot, according to Adil and Bilall.

“We want to make so many movies, tell stories that aren’t told. We also want to go into different genres, like sci-fi or historical. We’ll make movies until we die,” Bilall says enthusiastically. , and Adil adds: “We want to find our own ‘Star Wars’, not to make a ‘Star Wars’ but to find something entirely new, something special.

For now, the duo are working on the sequel to their 2018 action flick “Gangsta” and are having conversations about their next big Hollywood production, details of which they can’t divulge yet. “We don’t have the green light yet but we are working on a big Hollywood action movie. I don’t want to jinx it,” says Adil.