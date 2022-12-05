Hall of Fame Village indoor water park construction begins

CANTON Construction has begun on a 147,000 square foot indoor water park at the Hall of Fame Village that will feature thrill rides, football-themed decor, swim-up bars and giant TV screens.

A two-year construction project, the water park will be next to a 180-room Hilton Tapestry hotel that will be separate but connected so guests won’t have to step outside to commute, said Michael Crawford, Hall CEO. by Fame Resort and Entertainment Co.

Crawford revealed details and schedule for the approximately $117 million upscale water park and hotel project during a groundbreaking Monday at the Hall of Fame Village campus, which surrounds the Pro Football Hall of Fame. and the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Other features will include a wave pool, lazy river, waterslide tower, children’s play area, outdoor patio and entertainment area. All of the water park rides and tube slides will be indoors, although some of the tubes will extend outside of the building, Crawford said.

The water park and hotel are the main remaining elements to be completed for the second phase of the Hall of Fame Village project, he said. Future additions are possible to the water park, Crawford said.

The water park will provide “the possibility … when you’re in a swimming pool to have football-themed activities and maybe other sporting activities as well,” he said after the groundbreaking ceremony.

The water park will be open to hotel guests and the general public.

“The water park really caps off phase two,” Crawford added. “…This provides this great anchor tenant at the north end of the property that will entertain guests for many hours.

“And so you can come to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, you can watch your kids play in the state high school championship, and then you can have a day at the water park,” he said. “And I think increasing the length of stay is really something the water park can do.

“These things can do up to over a million viewers a year.”

The water park is part of a global project of 600 million dollars

Crawford said on a recent conference call with other executives and investors that construction of a Village hotel was on hold until late spring, citing inflation concerns and supply chain constraints. . The hotel and water park are expected to open in 2024, he said.

Hall of fameis developing the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a $600 million+ project to create a football-themed campus and attractions around the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The second phase also includes the Play-Action Plaza, which provides space for outdoor events. The space includes a zip line called “The Forward Pass,” as well as a Ferris wheel-style ride, which should be operational in the coming weeks after testing, Crawford said.

Don Shula Restaurant and The Brew Kettle will open early next year

Other facets of the village campus include a Don Shula restaurant and The Brew Kettle, a northeast Ohio craft brewery. Both establishments are expected to open early next year, Crawford said.

Still under construction is the Fan Engagement Zone, a commercial promenade that stretches north from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The area will also include BetRivers, a retail sports betting site offering food and drink. The food supplier will be announced soon, Crawford said.

The installation of in-person sports betting coincides with the legalization of sports betting in Ohio starting January 1. The Hall of Fame Village will also host an online sports betting phone app via betr, which is expected to go live on January 1.

BetRivers should be open this summer, according to Hall of Fame Village officials

A football-themed Build-A-Bear Workshop store opened earlier this year; a Starbucks store is also on site. Future tenants of the Fan Engagement Zone include a Helix eSports complex operated by Esports Entertainment Group and a TopGolf Swing Suite.

A football-themed Pizza Oven restaurant will also open in the spring in the fan engagement area, located across from Smoosh Cookies.

This story will be updated.

