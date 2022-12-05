Connect with us

Hall of Fame Village indoor water park construction begins

Michael Crawford, president and CEO of the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co., talks Monday about a football-themed indoor water park, which is slated to open in 2024.

CANTON Construction has begun on a 147,000 square foot indoor water park at the Hall of Fame Village that will feature thrill rides, football-themed decor, swim-up bars and giant TV screens.

A two-year construction project, the water park will be next to a 180-room Hilton Tapestry hotel that will be separate but connected so guests won’t have to step outside to commute, said Michael Crawford, Hall CEO. by Fame Resort and Entertainment Co.

Crawford revealed details and schedule for the approximately $117 million upscale water park and hotel project during a groundbreaking Monday at the Hall of Fame Village campus, which surrounds the Pro Football Hall of Fame. and the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Other features will include a wave pool, lazy river, waterslide tower, children’s play area, outdoor patio and entertainment area. All of the water park rides and tube slides will be indoors, although some of the tubes will extend outside of the building, Crawford said.

The water park and hotel are the main remaining elements to be completed for the second phase of the Hall of Fame Village project, he said. Future additions are possible to the water park, Crawford said.

