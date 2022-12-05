Arrowverse Diggle Actor Promises Justice U Spinoff Show Update Soon





David Ramsey, who plays John Diggle in The CW’s Arrowverse franchise, promises that there will soon be updates on its Justice U derivative series. While the Arrowverse took a major hit this year with The CW canceling several shows, DC TV is still one brand that continues to be part of the network. the flash should end with season 9 in 2023, while Superman and Lois season 3 is on the way. Even though it’s not set in the Arrowverse, The CW also has the new DC TV drama Gotham Knights coming next year. VIDEO OF THE DAY However, there may be news about a potential new Arrowverse spin-off series soon. Ramsey, who has played Diggle in the Arrowverse since 2012, is set to headline his own show as Justice U has been in development on the network since January 2022. While celebrating its recent birthday, a fan asked Ramsey on Instagram if there would be news soon on Justice U, following its update in October that the project brought in a new writer. Even if Ramsey couldn’t “Be specific for now,” the Arrowverse veteran promised that “the smoke clears” and that “good things are afoot” sharing the following: RELATED: Predicting The 5 New Arrowverse Superheroes For Diggle’s Justice U Show

Could Justice U actually happen on The CW? At this time, it’s unclear exactly what the updates will be, as it could be something as simple as Justice U get a pilot order. It’s important to remember that the Arrowverse spin-off, which would focus on Diggle’s mission to “recruiting five young meta-humans to live undercover as freshmen at a prestigious university”, has never moved beyond the development stages since the initial announcement. With the pilot season right around the corner, this is when networks, including The CW, start looking to build their next TV season. Whereas Justice U could be gearing up to move into the pilot stages, the Arrowverse’s future has been in question since Nexstar acquired 75% ownership from WarnerMedia and Paramount. With both batman, Legends of tomorrowand star girl having been cancelled, while the flash season 9 will conclude the series, most of the Arrowverse is pretty much gone by this point. Despite Superman and Lois being part of the Arrowverse, it is the only remaining show that takes place outside of Earth-Prime. However, even Superman and Lois The future remains uncertain as the new owners strive to target different demographics with their evolving programming strategy. There’s also DC Studios’ James Gunn and Peter Safran angle taking over TV, film and comics, and so far The CW hasn’t been indicated as part of their plans, which means Justice U the chances could be slim to none. At least, Justice U can proceed with a pilot order and have it filmed, which would be directed by Ramsey, who has directed several episodes of the Arrowverse shows. However, similar to scrapping Black Lightning spin off, Pain killer, a pilot may be all they have to do because The CW could always decide not to pick it up in series. Time will tell if Justice U will perform or become another canceled DC TV show, but with the way the Arrowverse goes, Diggle’s adventure may never come to fruition. MORE: David Ramsey resumed Diggle’s Green Lantern tease Source: David Ramsay/Instagram

