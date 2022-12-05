Universal Studios, Hollywood Holiday Events Return





This holiday season, theme park fans can celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at Universal Studios, Hollywood, with the return of fan-favorite events, characters and food. LA’s entertainment capital will be decked out in Christmas lights galore for the remainder of 2022. The holiday festivities at the theme park will end on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Here’s a look at what you can expect at the theme park this holiday season. Seasonal events and experiences are included with theme park admission. Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter The village of Hogsmeade has transformed into a sparkling winter wonderland for the holidays. Park visitors can catch a special holiday acapella performance by the Hogwarts Frog Choir, have a cup of Hot Butterbeer and watch Hogwarts castle light up during The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle nighttime show. Universal Studios Hollywood will celebrate the New Year with a special nightly event

The show includes music from the Harry Potter film franchise. (Universal Studios, Hollywood) grinchmas The mean, old Mr. Grinch is back for the annual “Grinchmas Whobilation” event at Universal Plaza, located in the middle of the theme park. Park visitors can take photos with the Grinch and his dog, Max, and meet other Who-ville residents like Cindy Lou Who and Mayor Augustus MayWho. Guests can join Cindy Lou Who for a daily story hour and find out how the Grinch stole Christmas or send a letter through the Who-ville post office during the event. Each evening, the 65-foot-tall Grinchmas tree, decorated with LED lights and hundreds of ornaments, will come to life during the tree lighting ceremony. (Universal Studios, Hollywood) holiday food Special holiday event foods, such as a snow globe cookie and a pot of butterscotch pudding, will be available throughout the park at select locations. (Universal Studios, Hollywood) General admission to the theme park starts at $109. Californians can take advantage of the California Resident Ticket Offer, which is slightly cheaper than general admission prices. The ticket price for a one-day California resident ticket starts at $104. Customers buying tickets online should be advised that prices vary by day and season, depending on the website. Universal City Walk will also be decorated for the holiday season, including a 40-foot-tall Christmas tree. Seasonal treats will be available at select locations.



Close Modal



Suggest a fix Suggest a fix

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ktla.com/news/california/universal-studios-hollywood-seasonal-events-return-for-holiday-season/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos