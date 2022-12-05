How Jordan Clarkson packs a gym bag for his daily workouts





JORDAN CLARKSON is among the boldest and most forward-thinking players in the game right now. The Utah Jazz star guard is known for wearing everything from Chanel handbags to legit kilts on game night. And the only thing more relevant than his brash, carefree style is his workout routine. So we recently caught up with JC to get his top pro tips on working out, working out, and the gym in style. Of course, every day at the gym needs the right gym bag to keep your workout game tight. For that, Clarkson loves Lululemon. It’s very essential to everything I do every day. I keep a lot of things in the bag. The in particular, offers a generous 37 liters of storage space for workout clothes, fitness equipment, sunglasses and other essentials. But, what’s even more important is looking and feeling good on the pitch. Jordan loves the Lululemon shorts in jet black. Lululemon always has great workout gear that is very functional in everyday life for me. He also counts on a good durag. Usually when I’m done training or after the game you know you can do a lot with that just to make sure my hair always looks fresh and you stay pretty. Because music and basketball always go hand in hand, Clarkson also brings his Beats Pill and his Beats headphones. You see rappers playing hoop, it’s part of our culture. Music is a big part, a big piece, everything. These things get us through the tough times, the greatest times, the celebrations. Music and sport always go hand in hand. You can’t forget about the right post-workout essentials either. Start with a solid foam roller and massage spheres. For relieving tension, de-stressing and relaxing sore muscles, they are amazing before, after and even during your workouts. A good pair of recovery slides is also essential. My Lululemon Slides, something I put on after workouts. When I’m at the gym, I’m usually [in] sports shoes, basketball shoes, but when I’m in the weight room or when I’m at home, I either wear socks or slides. Even for an NBA pro, that’s not all. Clarkson always packs both a PSP and Nintendo Switch for some serious post-workout R&R. They always stay with me in my bag. Finally, above all, what’s always with me are shades, shades, shades, shades. Always keep a fresh pair of shades. Sunny days everywhere. Clarkson loves a good pair of sunglasses, especially her geometric Givenchy sunglasses. Just something I always keep. Keep it cool, playah. The best part of Clarksons recommendations? They are (mostly) affordable. You don’t have to spend thousands of dollars to train like the pros. Everything he recommends, from the Lululemon gym bag to the Gaiam foam roller to the Nintendo Switch, is within reach, even for budget-conscious fitness enthusiasts. Shop Jordan Clarkson’s gym bag essentials below. Lululemon Command the Day Large Duffel Bag 37L Credit: Courtesy of the retailer lululemon Pace Breaker 7″ Unlined Shorts Beats by Dr. Dre Pill+ Portable Bluetooth Speaker Credit: Courtesy of the retailer Givenchy Geometric Sunglasses in Matte Black/Smoke Credit: Courtesy of the retailer Nintendo Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red JoyCon Credit: Courtesy of the retailer Lululemon Restfeel Men’s Slide Credit: Courtesy of the retailer Lululemon Release and Recovery Ball Set Mike Richard has been traveling the world since 2008. He has kayaked in Antarctica, tracked endangered African wild dogs in South Africa and survived a great white shark attack in Mexico. Her travel tips have appeared on Forbes, Travel + Leisure, CNET and National Geographic websites. He loves the great outdoors and good bourbon, and lives (usually) in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Mike also likes to speak in the third person.

