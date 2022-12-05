Wesleyan teacher Jeanine Basinger and alum Sam Wasson tackle Hollywood mythos through thousands of Hartford Courant interviews

The first quote from the new book Hollywood: The Oral History is This is the true story of Hollywood, the cruelest and most despicable city in the ruthless world. Completely heartless.

Co-writers Jeanine Basinger and Sam Wasson have a little fun with this quote. Basinger, founder of the Department of Film Studies at Wesleyan University, and Wasson, a 2003 Wesleyan graduate who has written acclaimed books about Hollywood, want readers to think just the opposite.

Anyone who can understand why people like to think of Hollywood as the worst place on Earth will learn something invaluable about the American character, Wasson said. This destructive myth serves us on some level. Why do we need this? Why can’t we let go?

Hollywood: The Oral History (Harper Collins) is Wasson and Basingers scream to drop the myth. The massive 768-page book is drawn from thousands of interviews collected by the American Film Institute since 1969.

“Hollywood: The Oral History” by Wesleyan teacher Jeanine Basinger and Wesleyan alumnus Sam Wasson, is a chronicle of the motion picture industry from the early silent era to the present day. (Harper Collins)

Some interview subjects are celebrities. But many compelling insights come from movie insiders even die-hard fans may never have heard of: cameramen, editors, publicists, art directors, agents, timekeepers, composers, makeup artists, essential workers in the film industry. .

Here we have cinematographer Hal Mohr, who says, yeah sure, I remember when we got the sound. I’m the guy who shot The Jazz Singer, Basinger said. It is not explained to you by anyone else. This is the guy who did this. He talks to you. The people who lived it speak to you.

The book paints a vivid picture of bustling Old Hollywood, of people of varying abilities so focused on work that they didn’t have the time or energy to create the Sodom and Gomorrah stereotype.

Some sightings are sad: Colleagues recount how silent star Harry Langdon killed his career. Some are silly: Ginger Rogers’ poor sartorial taste has driven customers crazy. Some are hilarious: Billy Wilders quips There are more books on Marilyn Monroe than on World War II and there is a great similarity. Others are surprising: Who knew that Flagstaff, Arizona could have become the epicenter of the film industry? Or that before Hollywood, silent film production was centered in a Los Angeles neighborhood called Edendale?

But most of the reviews shine a light on the people who put together a movie from day one. From the early days of silences to the heyday of the studio system to the modern post-studio, they tell a concrete story of how Hollywood has evolved and changed.

Basinger and Wasson will visit RJ Julia Booksellers, 413 Main St. in Middletown, on Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. to discuss their book. Wesleyan President Michael Roth will moderate. Before this event, Wasson and Basinger discuss why people misunderstand Hollywood and its people. Answers have been edited for length.

What are these interviews that you used to write the book?

basinger: These are interviews collected from 1969 by the American Film Institute, called Harold Lloyd Masters Seminars. I am an administrator at AFI. It helped us to use the AFI material. It was good that I had guardianship. AFI has not discontinued this material before.

Wasson: The seminars took place at the AFI school, people who did various jobs, what they did, what was their philosophy. The interviews started in the 60s, but people went back to the era of silence.

Sam Wasson is co-author, with Jeanine Basinger, of “Hollywood: The Oral History”. (samwasson.com)

It must have been fun to go through all of this movie history first-hand.

Wasson: It was like Christmas every morning. You don’t know what you’ll find.

basinger: I thought it was interesting to see how smart and articulate and observant some people were, like Charlton Heston and [composer] Bronislau Kaper. Other people I thought were witty and wonderful were boring.

Why did you write this book?

basinger: People lament that people who write books about Hollywood have never been to Hollywood, never worked in the system, and have absolutely no idea what it was. Many false impressions of Hollywood have been created by writers who have never been there. These people in the interviews talk about what it was really like to work in the system. They talk about pros and cons, but these are honest pros and cons.

Wasson: We love Hollywood but with open eyes. It has never ceased to shock Jeanine and me how many people think the way to write about it is with antipathy. That says more about the writers than it does about Hollywood.

How does your format, a series of quotes from hundreds of people, pierce this typically Hollywood hostile outlook?

Wasson: The use of first-hand testimonies makes any discussion impossible. How can you deny thousands of memories of people who were there? Especially when they start to echo each other? You don’t have to take a single word for it.

basinger: We did not select from the material a point of view that we wanted to have or that people had. We have selected with great care. We weren’t talking to one person who said one thing at a time.

Why do people have unflattering impressions of Old Hollywood?

basinger: In the mid-1960s, when people started looking into Hollywood history, a bunch of books started being written to demystify it. It all started with an ugly biography of Jean Harlow. It was the beginning of people writing books that claimed scandals. We turned against the idols.

Wasson: It’s still amazing to me, this totally illogical inference, that we love these movies, and people have made these movies, so how could horrible, lazy people do all this amazing work over and over again?

When this cultural shift happened, how did people in Hollywood react?

basinger: I was interviewing a lot of people at MGM at the time and they were all terribly upset, saying it wasn’t like that at all. I remember Joan Crawford once said to me, when did they think we had time for all these scandals? Does anyone realize that people in Hollywood used to work six days a week from 6 in the morning, sometimes until 10 or 11 in the evening?

One of the effects of this demystification is an unkind view of the studio system and its leaders, isn’t it?

basinger: People started calling them bumps. Mogul is a word that does not appear in this book. People didn’t call studio heads tycoons. They didn’t see them that way. The general picture of Hollywood is that all moguls are stupid. We know it was not a church choir. Didn’t try to say that. Some of them were difficult personalities. No matter. But if they had been so stupid and assholes, nothing would have worked.

Wasson: The studio system was a golden age for films based solely on numbers. These filmmakers were working all the time. They would finish a movie on Thursday and start shooting a new one on Friday. They had the opportunity to become better. They have learned to experiment. They had a system that protected them. It did not confine them. It allowed them to thrive. You don’t have to take my word for it. Just watch the work. It’s incredible.

What caused the end of the studio system era?

Wasson: It was a combination of many things. The break-up of distribution, exhibition and production monopolies. The proliferation of television has transformed cinema from a habit, an American pastime, into something that is not a pastime.

basinger: The stars began to defect. There was a huge influx of foreign films. It was just a change of era. The affair ended in the form it had, but it did not die. She adjusted, regrouped, moved forward.

The photo on the book’s cover depicts Cecil B. DeMille and Gloria Swanson on the set of Sunset Blvd. How does that sum up the subject of the book?

basinger: They’re on the set of a movie that’s about Hollywood, what it’s like to be in Hollywood and trying to work there. While they are in the center of the light talking, around them are all the workers. They ignore the director and the star. Their job is to prepare it for them.

Wasson: I like [the photo] because it’s not Norma in her excesses. This is Norma at peace, at work, having fun. That’s what the book is about.

