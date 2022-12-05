This Hollywood Influencer Helps Internet Stars

Over 1,000 people came to see Brian Awadis.

They lined up outside the Hollywood headquarters of its parent company, FaZe Clan, in a queue that snaked around the block: A group of eager tweens, streetwear-clad high schoolers and beleaguered parents slowly walked down Melrose Avenue .

Many have waited hours to rub shoulders with the vlogger, who regularly entertains an audience roughly as large as the population of Sri Lanka.

I would literally like to meet every single person, Awadis said, standing on a stage inside the office that looks like a warehouse, to fans who have already arrived. My team tells me it’s impossible.

Those outside of Awadis’ orbit might be puzzled as to how he can draw such a large crowd. With just a handful of credits on IMDb, just like him, he’s hardly your standard celebrity; after a brief stint in Los Angeles, San Diegan, 26, returned south to be closer to home.

Yet on the internet, or at least some corners of it, this is something of a Big Deal. Twenty-two million people follow him on YouTube, his go-to platform, where he posts high-profile pranks and lavishly funded stunts. More still follow his life on TikTok (9.6 million), Instagram (6.6 million) and Twitter (2.6 million). Under the FaZe Rug handle, he turned all that online weight into a personalized energy drink, a short-lived podcast, and most recently, a signature DoorDash sandwich called the Rugfather.

That was it sandwich partnership who brought him and his legions of fans in droves for the Hollywood meet.

I love it, said Ethan Comingore, 15, of San Bernardino. I watch it day and night.

There’s a lot of money in all of this, both fans who loyally wait for hours on the sidewalk hoping to punch their favorite YouTube star, and brands like DoorDash who want access to important Awadis soapboxes and other big-name social media personalities.

Enter FaZe Clan, the sprawling web content and lifestyle brand that hosted the event this summer. It is one of many companies trying to capitalize on the huge demand. This summer, the company went public in a reverse merger valued at $725 million with mixed results.

That number was lower than an earlier projection of $1 billion, and the company’s share price has fallen since then. After FaZe Clan made its debut at around $13 per share, but in a broader context tech sector slowdown the price fell significantly, closing at $2.44 on Friday.

Donald De Le Haye, aka FaZe Deestroying, Alex Prynkiewicz, aka FaZe Adapt, Kaysan Ghasseminejad, aka FaZe Kaysan, and Rani Netz, aka FaZe Ronaldo, at FaZe Clans HQ in Los Angeles. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

The IPO gave us a balance sheet that we never had before…to really invest in today’s business [and] build the future,” said general manager Lee Trink.

Sitting somewhere at the intersection of management agency, record label, and artist collective, FaZe is largely built around influencers, streamers, and internet personalities with ties to the gaming world. . The company also sets up esports teams and makes money by striking sponsorship deals with brands.

FaZe makes steady forays into hip-hop, pro sports, and fitness, and he’s pondered gaming projects and crypto. Although still heavy on players, its added Lil Yachty, LeBron James Jr. and Snoop Dogg as affiliates. The latter wore a FaZe brand chain during his Super Bowl halftime show earlier this year.

It’s all part of a company-wide pivot from gamer to youth culture, a broader, if less defined, market that has spread since FaZes’ early days.

FaZe started in 2010 when a group of teenagers started posting Call of Duty photos on YouTube. It grew from there, making a name for itself among video game fans and branching out into esports teams, influencer content houses, and other businesses. It now has around 100 employees.

Awadis was recruited for his gaming skills, but branched out into lifestyle vlogging and other personality-driven content, much like some of his colleagues.

The result was a business that defies classification. In a 2021 investor presentationFaZe suggested it combined the generational appeal of MTV, the cross-platform reach of Disney, the celebrity cachet of Roc Nations and the loyalty of NBA fans.

The company made $14 million in revenue in the third quarter, up 12% compared to the same period last year (about half coming from contracts with brands). The company also reported a pretax loss of $12 million this quarter, reflecting hiring and IPO costs. That same loss was $4.1 million a quarter earlier.

It’s not the only company trying to turn likes and shares into a sustainable business model. Indeed, with so much money circulating in the creator economy, there are plenty of financial incentives to turn individual influencers into bigger business ventures.

Some have launched their own retail brands . Others have moved into content houses so that they can live and work together under a common identity. Still others have teamed up for structured creative collaborations, such as a Saturday Night Live-esque Humorous TikTok review. FaZe isn’t even alone in trying to mix gamer culture with social influence: Los Angeles-based brand 100 Thieves have attempted something similar .

It’s an industry that relies heavily on the unique charms of specific web personalities. This can make it lucrative but also risky; if these personalities burn out, get cancelled, or slowly begin to lose the capricious interest of the internet, much of the value and reach they had to offer goes with them.

[FaZe Clan] have a bunch of influencers and creators, sure, but Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok are a lot bigger, and none of them have the answer on how to monetize and scale, Michael Pachter said, managing director of equity research at Wedbush Securities, whose portfolio spans games and digital entertainment.

Disputes with influencers may also arise. Influencer Alissa Marie Violet Butler for follow-up FaZe Clan last year over actions in the company she said she owed him (the company denied her claims). That same year, FaZe deleted three members for their alleged promotion of a cryptocurrency pump and dump system; a fourth was suspended but later invited back. And in 2020, streaming personality Turner Tenney colonized a contract dispute with the company after alleging they exploited him.

In a 2021 investor presentation, FaZe cited as a risk factor the fact that a limited number of esports professionals, influencers and content creators have historically accounted for a substantial portion of our revenue.

FaZe Adapt is hanging out at the FaZe warehouse. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

A big part of introducing FaZes to new talent is its logistical support. It offers affiliate creators assistance in securing sponsorship deals and access to internal management, advertising, legal, merchandising and sales teams, and it sees itself as an incubator for emerging creatives.

In any business like this, if you’re on the cutting edge of youth culture, you better have the people closest to the ground, Trink said.

Among these new voices is Gabriel Glinas, a Canadian streamer from Quebec who was admitted to the list earlier this year as FaZe Proze after winning a recruiting contest.

FaZe has done a great job trying to evolve and innovate, 24-year-old Glinas said. That’s why I feel like they’re always looking for new people.

Another recent addition to the slate Donald De La Haye, or FaZe Deestroying, said the company had everything he could have asked for in a partnership: infrastructure, entrepreneurship, capital, the knowledge.

A former college football kicker, De La Haye was ruled ineligible for the NCAA in 2017 after refusing to stop earning advertising revenue on his YouTube channel. Today, he makes videos about football and sports culture with the logistical support of FaZes.

FaZe Deestroying rides a scooter. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

They really help get me off my plate, said De La Haye, 25.

It’s not always clear how much of FaZes’ popularity comes from the overall brand versus the star power of individual members.

I don’t really watch FaZe, I just watch FaZe Rugs videos, 13-year-old Kevin Isais said as he stood in line for the DoorDash meet.

Indeed, FaZe Clans’ corporate YouTube channel has less than 40% followers on Awadis’ personal channel.

Awadis is one of the most followed creators on the company’s roster, so he’s not necessarily representative and FaZe still has more fans than him on Instagram and Twitter. Even still, it begs the question: who needs whom more?

I’m like the CEO of my own company, but I’m also part of FaZe, Awadis said. So my stuff helps FaZe and vice versa.

But maintaining the stability of the larger institution can sometimes mean shifting its composite parts.

Yousef Abdelfattah, known online as FaZe Apex, was a member of the brand back when there were only a few teenagers posting Call of Duty cheats online. But as FaZe grew, Abdelfattah began to handle some of his day-to-day management work.

I was always doing the work, I don’t mean boring, but the less exciting things, he said. In 2016-17, when the company was more mature and we had an office, we had employees, I started to balance content creation with decision making.

These days, much of Abdelfattah’s time is spent mediating between the company’s management and the talent of the resident player whisperer, so to speak.

(Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

Content creation is very demanding, he said, and that spark, I think, kind of died out. I was lucky that when I hit that wall, I was able to still be super involved in the company that I love.

The 26-year-old has also taken on a role as a mentor to rookies. One of the new teenage members calls him a boomer.

Internet culture is changing rapidly, and 12-year-old FaZe is pretty much a legacy brand at this point. Yet that continues to change even if it means evolving beyond the people and ideas it started with.

It’s more of a group effort now, Abdelfattah said. All of us [early members] brought in people who we know understand the internet, understand this world, who can help us stay on track. …Were constantly trying to put together a monster team of internet geniuses.