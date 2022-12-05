Nora Roberts, Richard Paul Evans and many more Daily Press

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Nov. 26, which were reported confidentially by vendors offering a wide range of mainstream titles. Every week, thousands of diverse outlets report their actual sales on hundreds of thousands of individual titles. The panel of reporting retailers is comprehensive and reflects sales at stores of all sizes and demographics in the United States.

an asterisk

indicates that the sales of a book were barely distinguishable from those of the book above. A (b) indicates that some bookstores reported receiving bulk orders.

___

1. THE CHOICE, by Nora Roberts. (St. Martins) The third book in the Dragon Heart Legacy series. Breen Siobhan Kelly faces darkness on her first Christmas in Talamh and Ireland.

2. FAIRY TALE, by Stephen King. (Scribner) A high school student inherits a hangar that is a portal to another world, where good and evil are at war.

3. BILOXI BOYS, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) Two childhood friends follow in their father’s footsteps, which puts them on opposite sides of the law.

4. CHEMISTRY LESSONS, by Bonnie Garmus. (Doubleday) A scientist and single mother living in 1960s California becomes the star of a TV cooking show.

5. A CHRISTMAS SOUVENIR, by Richard Paul Evans. (Gallery) In 1967, holiday cheer seems out of reach for a boy whose brother died in the Vietnam War and whose father lost his job.

6. DREAMLAND, by Nicholas Sparks. (Random House) Musicians from different backgrounds are drawn to each other and a mother flees an abusive husband with her son.

7. THE WHITTIERS, by Danielle Steel. (Delacorte) After a tragedy, six adult children return to the family home without their parents for the first time.

8. MAD HONEY, by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan. (Ballantine) After returning to his hometown, Olivia McAfee’s son is accused of killing his crush.

9. GOING ROGUE, by Janet Evanovich. (Atria) The 29th book in the Stephanie Plum series. The man who kidnapped Vinnies Bail Bonds’ office manager demands a mysterious coin in exchange for her.

10. TRIPLE CROSS, by James Patterson. (Little, Brown) Detective Alex Cross and true-crime author Thomas Tull hunt for a serial killer known as the Family Man.

11. DESERT STAR, by Michael Connelly. (Little, Brown) Ballard and Bosch bury old resentments as they go after two killers.

12. DEMON COPPERHEAD, by Barbara Kingsolver. (Harper) A reimagining of Charles Dickens David Copperfield, set in the Southern Appalachian Mountains.

13. NO PLAN B, by Lee Child and Andrew Child. (Delacorte) The 27th book in the Jack Reacher series. Reacher pursues a killer, unaware of the larger implications.

14. OUR MISSING HEARTS, by Celeste Ng. (Penguin Press) 12-year-old Bird Gardner sets out to find his mother, a Chinese-American poet whose work he has been taught to disown.

15. TRUTH, by Colleen Hoover. (Grand Central) Lowen Ashleigh is hired by an injured writer’s husband to complete his popular series and uncovers a horrifying truth.

___

1. THE LIGHT WE CARRY, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady shares personal stories and the tools she uses to deal with difficult situations.

2. I’m Glad My Mom Is Dead, by Jennette McCurdy. (Simon & Schuster) The actress and filmmaker describes her eating disorder and her difficult relationship with her mother.

3. FRIENDS, LOVERS AND THE BIG TERRIBLE THING, by Matthew Perry. (Flatiron) The actor, best known for playing Chandler Bing on Friends, shares stories from his childhood and his struggles with sobriety.

4. THEN HELP ME GOD, by Mike Pence. (Simon & Schuster) The former vice president reports on his career, including his time in the Oval Office and during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

5. ABANDONMENT, by Bono. (Knopf) The lead singer of Irish rock band U2 gives details of his life, career and activism.

6. THE COMEDIANS IN CARS GET THE COFFEE BOOK, by Jerry Seinfeld. (Simon & Schuster) Photos and behind-the-scenes stories from the Art of Comedy streaming series.

7. AND HE WAS THE LIGHT, by Jon Meacham. (Random House) The Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer portrays the life of Abraham Lincoln.

8. THE REVOLUTIONARY, by Stacy Schiff. (Little, Brown) Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer details Samuel Adams’ contributions to the American Revolution.

9. THE SONG OF THE CELL, by Siddhartha Mukherjee. (Scribner) The Pulitzer Prize-winning author recounts the discovery of cells and describes how modern medicine uses them.

11. THE QUEEN, by Andrew Morton. (Grand Central) A biography of Queen Elizabeth II, which explores her influence on Britain and the rest of the world.

12. BIBI, by Benjamin Netanyahu. (Threshold Editions) An autobiography of Israel’s former (and rising) prime minister.

13. THE PHILOSOPHY OF MODERN SONG, by Bob Dylan. (Simon & Schuster) In a collection of more than 60 essays, the musician and Nobel laureate in literature explores the nature of popular music.

14. WHAT IF? 2, by Randall Munroe. (Riverhead) The xkcd webcomic creator and former NASA roboticist delves into bizarre hypothetical scenarios.

15. A BOOK OF DAYS, by Patti Smith. (Random House) Over 365 images and thoughts from the National Book Award-winning author and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee.

___ The New York Times Bestsellers are compiled and archived by the New York Times News Department’s Bestseller Lists Office and are separate from the culture, publicity and business aspects of The New York Times Co. More information on rankings and methodology:nytimes.com/books/bestsellers/methodology