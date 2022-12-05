Al Strobel, actor of Twin Peaks, died at 83: the cast pays tribute





Al Strobel, who played Phillip Gerard on twin peaks, is dead. He was 83 years old.

Twin Peaks: The Return Producer Sabrina S. Sutherland announced the death of the late actor on Friday, sharing a now-deleted statement via Facebook on behalf of his family.

“I’m sad to have to post this Al Strobel died last night“, she wrote, by Weekly entertainment. “I loved him so much.”

“Through the darkness of the future past and much sadness, we say goodbye to Al Strobel,” she said. “He is an irreplaceable human being and he will always be an important part of our Twin Peaks family. I am so happy that you will remember him. He deserves this memory.”

Sutherland added: “He was a warm and caring person who loved helping others. He was also an accomplished actor and absolutely perfect for twin peaks. I am truly saddened by his passing.”

Strobel’s cause of death has not yet been confirmed and has not been released.

Lots of Strobel alumni twin peaks his castmates and colleagues also remembered him. Kyle MacLachlan shared his condolences, calling Strobel “one of the nicest guys ever.”

“I’m so sad to hear this news,” he added. “He brought a gravity and intensity to the world of Twin Peaks that was essential.”

Michael Horse, who played Deputy Hawk, shared, “rest in peace Al Strobelon Instagram. Meanwhile, Dana Ashbrook, who played Bobby Briggs, said it was “sad, sad news.”

“I love Al. He was the sweetest of men. A wonderful storyteller,” he continued. “And seeing him roll a cigarette with one hand – pure magic :)”

twin peaks co-creator Mark Frost tribute paid to Strobel on social media, writing, “Oh no Dear Al, like those of you lucky enough to have met him over the years, what a warm and wonderful gentleman he was. RIP my friend. ”

Additionally, writer-producer Harley Peyton shared a touching tribute to the late star, writing, “Such a genuine actor I’ve never met. So precise so real. TO TEAR APART. Al.”





Strobel first starred as Gerard, a man who cut off his arm to prevent an evil entity from possessing him, in the pilot episode of twin peaks in 1989. The actor who lost his left arm in a car accident at the age of 17 appeared in 10 episodes during the two seasons of the original ABC series.

He also reprized the role in the 1992 prequel Twin Peaks: Fire Walks With Meand the 2017 Showtime series Twin Peaks: The Return.

Apart from twin peaksStrobel has appeared in TV movies like child of darkness and child of light. He also had big-screen roles in Ricochet River and megacity.

