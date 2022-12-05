Entertainment
From Ann Arbor to Hollywood: This local is looking to hit it big in Tinseltown
ANN ARBOR, MI – Greg Goss has a typical story for an Ann Arbor native. The 29-year-old went to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic School, then Pioneer High and then the University of Michigan.
He also decided to pursue a classic Hollywood arc four years ago as a fresh-faced Midwestern man packing his bags to try and make it in the movies.
With commercials for brand companies such as Target, short films and a feature script in the hands of studio executives, Goss could be entering the next act of a fledgling career.
I wouldn’t have expected it 10 years ago, he says. I found out that being in Hollywood is about blazing your own trail, and that takes time.
Goss was born in Ann Arbor. His father Gregory played football at UM in the 1980s and his uncle is Tom Goss, who also played football at UM and served as the university’s athletic director from 1997 to 2000.
Acting and the arts weren’t always a focus for Goss. He interned with the Washtenaw County Public Defenders Office in 2010 and initially attended UM to major in business. He describes his beginnings at university as a kind of purgatory where he lacked orientation.
He dropped out of UM to take time off and live in St. Lucia in the Caribbean. There he discovered a love for creation, from music to film to photography, he said.
I was traveling alone, but I had a camera and developed an eye that felt authentic (to me), he said. After about six months there, I decided to move back to Michigan.
When he returned to study at UM, he took acting and art classes at Residential College. He starred in productions of Shakespeares The Tempest and playwright Gopal Sharmans The Ramayana in 2017, sparking a love for performance.
I just dove in headfirst, he said. I just dove into it.
His sister was already living in Los Angeles and working in the film industry, so Goss decided to take the plunge and move there.
I had no job, he said. I didn’t know what I was going to make for income, but I knew I wanted to be there. It was just one of those things where I had the instinct to be there.
The first attempts to audition for the roles were a nerve-wracking experience, he said.
That was pre-COVID, he said, noting that auditions are easier now because they’re often done virtually over Zoom. Coming into the room, you really have to be comfortable with yourself, and I would say the first two months there was a lot of nerves involved, but you get over it.
He started landing roles in commercials for brands like Target, GoDaddy.com, Remy Martin Cognac, and Bass Pro Shop. He has also been featured in short films, including a 2021 film called A Letter on Loss.
However, Goss hopes his most recent work behind the camera will hit big.
He wrote a screenplay called July about a white man in segregated Virginia working in an all-black chain gang and befriending one of the men. Goss said it is currently in the hands of a Paramount Pictures executive.
It’s a feel-good movie, he says. It’s a friendship film. It is a timepiece with historically accurate underpinnings.
Doing it big with a major studio would be validation of his hard work in Hollywood, Goss said. Even if that fails, he hopes the experience will help him connect with other creators to work on follow-up projects, like a short film to accompany a song he released this fall.
The film will be called Peace of Time (he is fundraising for it here), while the song is called The frame of time. With all the time Goss has put into his young career, titles are very personal to him.
Time has been a big theme in my life, because you go out (in Hollywood) and you’re young and ambitious, and you can be impatient, he said. I learned a lot about patience and taking charge.
