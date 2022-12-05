Celebrity gossip and games | Culture & Leisure

Is it the season… for gossip? TMZ’s Merry Elfin Christmas (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) frees the studio from its usual staff, the people brimming with enthusiasm for ambush videos and vulgar innuendos to invite a group of daring names to share their stories from the past year and to discuss those stories that have fascinated people in 2022. Look for Post Malone, Henry Winkler, Giada De Laurentiis, Kenya Moore, Smokey Robinson, Kenny G and Camille Vasquez to swap anecdotes and milk from chicken. Kenny G?
Relatedly, Carson Daly and Blake Shelton debut new celebrity game show Barmageddon (10 p.m. US, TV-14). Located in Shelton’s own downtown Ole Red lounge in Nashville, it features Daly as the friendly bartender and Shelton as entertainment along with a rotating cast of celebrity guests playing quiz contests, games of bar and a random assortment of air cannon cornhole, barrel curler, ax hole booze and something called sharts, short for Shelton darts. Help yourself.
A quarter of a century is not despicable. Although not as long as Law & Order, the brilliant British detective series Midsomer Murders turned 25 this year. A brand new season begins streaming on Acorn on December 12.
Similar to Law & Order, episodes of Midsomer Murders can be found streaming in many places. The Pluto streaming platform has long had its own Midsomer Murders channel. Besides its unbeatable combination of cozy British countryside and grim homicides, a show that began at the end of the Clinton era can be enjoyed solely for its depiction of changing technology, as big beige computers give way instead of flip phones and Blackberries, etc. For a long time, DCI Barnaby drove a mid-90s Ford Mondeo, a popular car marketed around the world. It was sold on these shores as the Contour, tucked into an unassuming niche between the Escort and the Taurus. I should know, I drove one.
And like Law & Order, this series offered a virtual parade of up-and-coming and well-established acting talent. Few shows have contained so much relentless slaughter while depicting bourgeois country life in all its ancient gentleness. Its theme song is a waltz.
Disney+ Airs Idina Menzel Concert Behind-the-Scenes Documentary: Which Way to the Stage?
At a time when repressive COVID restrictions and China’s draconian social policies have sparked widespread protests, PBS repeats the 2019 Independent Lens documentary Leftover Women (9 p.m., TV-PG, check local listings). It portrays three successful professional women in their thirties. Their celibate status has long been socially stigmatized. Recently, the government and the ruling Communist Party launched an official campaign to cast single women in a negative light, dubbing them the leftover women.
• Broadcast at 1 p.m. on PBS.org and on the PBS YouTube channel, the Earthshot Awards show highlights efforts to address the world’s most pressing environmental concerns. Inspired by President John F. Kennedy’s challenge in 1961 to land a man on the moon, the award was announced by Prince William and his Royal Foundation in 2020.
Okay, that was weird. The least anticipated story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (Desperate Housewives) and When Calls the Heart star Lori Loughlin (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/deception plot to obtain their respective daughters. in elite universities.
This is obviously an ongoing case, and all parties must have their say, or one day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It implies an overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything less was unthinkable.
Television plays a significant role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every character hails from the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.
There was a time, not so long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about barely credentialed young lawyers from anonymous institutions who took on impossible cases against big corporations and ultimately won. And I got the girl, to boot.
Thus, the neurotic obsession of our present age with elitism and inequality is hardly entrenched.
If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are still essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedy. Looking at Gilligans Island, we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and took pity on the millionaire and his wife.
CNN debuts the four-hour documentary Tricky Dick (8 p.m., Sunday), chronicling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned decades from the dawn of the Cold War through the Clinton years.
An anxious new mother joins a solidarity and support group, only to find he has darker plans on his agenda in 2019’s clash Mommy Group Murder (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).
A former kidnapper returns to form on Ransom (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Program on 60 Minutes (6 p.m., CBS): the employees of the embassies in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of neglected small towns in America; a visit to Monaco.
The duels begin on World of Dance (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
Auditions continue on American Idol (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Lex Luthor is free on Supergirl (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).
Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on American Gods (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
After discovering her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old girl becomes a little bully in 2019’s clash Mommys Little Princess (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
A Secret Room Holds Dangers on Charmed (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).
Hidden secrets revealed on The Walking Dead (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
A new trial continues on The Case Against Adnan Syed (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).
Ax is determined to destroy Taylor in the fourth-season premiere of Billions (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on Now Apocalypse (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
Unsung (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.
Peaceful openings on Madam Secretary (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
The tension mounts on Good Girls (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
Mos’ past comes to light on Black Monday (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of Leprechaun movies, from Leprechaun 5: In the Hood (Saturday 4 p.m., TV-14) to Leprechaun 2 (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, dumping Technicolor blarney from director John Fords 1952 romance The Quiet Man (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).
Dateline (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) … NBA Countdown (7 p.m., ABC) … Kids Are Fine on MasterChef (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) … 48 Hours (9 p.m., CBS) … A vintage portion of Saturday Night Live (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
A visit from an old friend inspires Miles in God Friended Me (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG)… Homer can’t leave Barth’s virtual kingdom in The Simpsons (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14). .. Empathy for All Things on Bobs Burgers (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
A walk down the aisle on NCIS: Los Angeles (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14)… On two episodes of Family Guy (Fox, TV-14), Megs Winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m. , r)…Aches on Shark Tank (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Everything is radiant on The Great Christmas Light Fight (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
A familiar face is on the NCIS slab (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Based on a trilogy of novels by Phillip Pullman, the fantasy series His Dark Materials (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14) is entering its third season.
A homicidal kidnapper grabs Commander Chase on NCIS: Hawaii (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Fred Armisen, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer and Melissa Villasenor face off on Thats My Jam (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
A patient is infected by a surgical sponge left behind during an operation on The Good Doctor (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
Lana Turner, John Gavin and Sandra Dee star in the 1959 melodrama Imitation of Life (7 p.m., TCM, TV-PG), the story of a future actress, her black maid’s friendship and their teenage daughters, experiences with racial prejudice and the notion of overcoming. Directed by Douglas Sirk, whose lavish Technicolor efforts (All That Heaven Allows, Magnificent Obsession) were paired with images of 1950s women. This was his last Hollywood film.
Calvin plans a major change on The Neighborhood (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG)… The Voice (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG)… Inspiration and advice on Bob Hearts Abishola (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) … A collision course on The Cleaning Lady (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
Jimmy Fallon hosts Selena Gomez, Sebastian Maniscalco and beabadoobee on The Tonight Show (10:34 p.m., NBC)… Lea Michele and Janelle James visit Late Night With Seth Meyers (11:37 p.m., NBC).