Chicago actor Anthony Norman stars in Dear Evan Hansen
Although he now resides in New York, when not on tour, Anthony Norman appearing in Dear Evan Hansen’s national tour at the Nederlander Theater through Dec. 31 is still a Chicago native through and through.
When he calls for an interview and his phone still has a Chicago area code, it’s an immediate eye-opener.
Chicago was born and raised, he says proudly.
Viewers here may recognize him for his breakout role as the sweet, naive apprentice Tobias Ragg in Paramount Theaters’ 2017 Equity Jeff Award production Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.
Dear Evan Hansen’s nationwide tour puts the actor front and center in the title role.
The last time I was in Chicago was with the Newsies national tour. It’s the first time I’ve been here and acted in the production, he said. Family and friends in Chicago sent me pictures of my face in taxis, buses and at L-stations. I still find it all a bit surreal.
Norman says he grew in awe of the performing art and talent working regularly in the city. Ensemble work is something Chicago excels at, and Norman, who hails from the Logan Square area, says the New York theater scene is a world away from the one he grew up in here.
Things are 100% different in New York, he says. For me, I still consider Chicago the pinnacle of acting. Theaters like Steppenwolf are bigger than Broadway. This is where the ACTION happens.
Broadway [however] was more accessible to me than Steppenwolf, he adds. Despite all this, the Chicago theater scene is still a bit more humble than its New York counterpart.
The Tony Award-winning musical tells the story of a high school student who suffers from severe social anxiety and puts himself at the center of yet another student tragedy.
Norman says the lead role wasn’t exactly a no-brainer for him. He was originally scheduled to audition just before the COVID pandemic hit, and by the time theaters reopened about two years later, the actor says he thought the role had passed him by.
I thought maybe I was too old or not cut out for the show, he says.
One person who was convinced otherwise was Michael Greif, who directed the original Broadway production of the show as well as the current tour.
Anthony has proven in auditions that he has the emotional access to play Evan, Greif says. He shared Evans’ high intelligence and verbal dexterity.
Norman says it wasn’t until he was preparing for a callback for the role that he had an epiphany: I realized there are things he says and lyrics he sings in the series that I have said at one time or another. I was wrong; I was right for this role.
I started thinking about his background and how relevant it is, no matter what age you are,” Norman continues. We’ve all felt the feeling of being left behind, and with social media, I think that’s amplified even more, because you can see everything you’re missing in the blink of an eye.
After landing the lead role, Norman says he was lucky enough to work more with Greif.
He was adamant that I find my Evan. There were certain ticks and mannerisms that I bring to the role and he said, Yeah, lean into that.
As with the now-shuttered Broadway production, the actor playing Evan full-time on tour only does six shows a week and not the more standard eight shows. Norman says he is grateful for the two-performance break.
Even with only six shows a week, I’m exhausted most of the time, he says. I don’t go out with actors for a drink after a show. I pretty much come back to my room and sleep because the role demands so much of me.
And yet, I managed to get COVID in Los Angeles and again recently, he adds with a laugh. It’s frustrating because there’s not much more I can do than I’m already doing to avoid being [it].
To friends and family hoping to reunite with the actor after a performance: Mask up. Norman says he really doesn’t want to do a third round with the disease.
