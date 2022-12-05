‘Life is Art’ documents Latino actor Pepe Serna’s impact on Hollywood

Pepe Serna has starred in over 100 films and 300 shows throughout his career. Yet his name is only vaguely known to the general public.

Perhaps more often than not, it’s Serna’s appearances in high-profile films, including “Scarface” with Al Pacino and “Silverado” with Kevin Costner, that help people understand his Hollywood legacy.

“Pepe Serna: Life is Art,” a documentary about the Mexican American actor released this year, showcases his decades-long work in film and how he helped pave the way for other Latino actors.

“I was never a star,” Serna said, using quotation marks for the word “star.” “But now that I’m the star of my documentary, I’ve become the star of every show I’ve ever done.”

Serna, 78, is from Corpus Christi, Texas. As an actor, he moved to Southern California several times, but finally established his full-time home in Rancho Mirage in 2016.

He considers himself an actor since childhood. “I had done improv all my life, because that’s life, it’s improvisation,” Serna explains in the film.

With that mindset and his love of performing, Serna kept his eye on Los Angeles and had a hunch he would eventually make it there to perform, he said.

Serna finally arrived in Hollywood in 1969, at age 24. During his first seven months there, he landed small roles in five films. Several of them were westerns, for which he was able to draw on his “Texas Cowboy” roots.

In “Car Wash”, filmed in 1976, Serna played “Chuco”, a mischievous employee of the titular store. According to David Damian Figueroa, producer of “Life is Art” and lifelong friend of Serna, “It was the first time we saw a Chicano (playing) in the general public.” He called the role “iconic”.

As Serna gained more screen time, he said he began to be typecast into “gangbanger roles”, due to his Latino background, although he felt no resentment. negativity about it.

“I couldn’t do anything other than what was given to me…I was fulfilled,” he said.

Serna, however, acknowledges that there is no adequate Latino representation in American cinema even today. “I don’t see anyone. We are 18% in the United States, but only 3% (are seen) in Hollywood.”

The latest hollywood diversity report from the University of California, Los Angeles, showed that in 2020, Latinos made up nearly 19% of the US population, but played only 4.9% of lead roles in cable shows and 4, 6% of film roles.

In 2020, Serna wrote a call to action to Congress, asking it to “address and resolve the lack of inclusivity and diversity in the entertainment industry”.

To defend himself, Serna did not wait for someone to approach him to make a documentary; instead, he initiated the process.

Figueroa recalled feeling proud after Serna asked him to help produce “Life is Art.”

“As Latinos, we’re often taught to dim our light, but we have to feel comfortable with it,” Figueroa said. “He said he was going to do a documentary about himself, and it wasn’t arrogantly.”

The filmmaker signed up for the project and expected others in the industry to jump at the chance to highlight Serna’s “unparalleled career” in film.

He was right.

“Life is Art,” directed by Luis Reyes, features commentary from several Latino actors Serna has worked with in the past or simply calls him a friend.

Actress Eva Longoria shares a hometown with Serna. She said in the documentary: “I had never even left Texas when I was in college, and so for me to see someone from my small hometown being somewhere as glamorous as Hollywood, I I thought, “Wow! It’s cool. “”

Gloria Calderon Kellett, who produced shows such as ‘One Day at a Time’, ‘Jane the Virgen’ and wrote Serna’s current project ‘With Love’, also shared in the film: “He has been working steadily since the 70s and that’s a tough job for any actor, (more so) a Latino actor.”

Focusing on the positive rather than the negative is a theme in Serna’s life, and therefore also in “Life is Art”.

Although “Pepe” is usually a nickname for the name Jose, Pepe Serna’s first name is actually Pablo, he earned the nickname “Pepe”, in part because it sounds like “peppy”, which perfectly describes the personality of the actor.

Serna said he hopes his documentary inspires people to choose a “role” in life and that it’s high spirited. And Figueroa pointed out that for him, the film’s biggest benefit is how Serna demonstrates that “life is to be enjoyed”.

“Life is Art” was scheduled to premiere at the 2022 Palm Springs International Film Festival, but the event was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. It then premiered at the Los Angeles International Latin Film Festival in June and screened at various film festivals throughout the year.

The documentary will return to the valley on December 10 during the 8th edition Official Latino Film and Arts Festivalto Palm Springs Art Museum. The night will be a double feature for Serna, as “Abuelo”, in which he stars, will also be screened.

Life and Art in the Coachella Valley

Pepe Serna and his wife of over 50 years, Diane Serna, met in the Los Angeles area and lived there for many years, close to Pepe’s acting career. Hollywood, Eagle Rock and Balboa Island in Orange County are all places they call home.

But in 2006, the couple moved to Palm Springs, a move that Pepe said felt natural, given the city’s nickname of “Hollywood’s Playground” and because Diane prefers warm weather.

Eventually, the Sernas moved to Rancho Mirage, where they now reside in their colorful and vibrant Mexican-themed home.

Diane is a clothing designer and Pepe still acts, but he also dabbles in painting. Their home is filled with countless works by the actor, which depict Mexican culture, spiritual symbols, and their loving marriage.

Pepe Serna is also involved in the defense of the agricultural worker community, both locally and nationally. He is known to participate in events organized by United Farm Workers, a union of agricultural workers in the United States.

Last year, he wrote and recited a poem dedicated to farmworkers at the unveiling of a mural at Coachella honoring civil rights leader Dolores Huerta.

“I haven’t been through it, but I know it’s important,” Serna said of the farmworker’s experience. He added that his collaboration with UFW is another way for him to stay involved in the Latino community.

Serna has also been a lecturer at colleges and universities across the country, sometimes to elaborate on his craft and other times as a motivational speaker.

As a continuation of the documentary, Serna is working on the book “Life is Art” and hopes that it can be integrated into the teaching programs in schools.

After “Abuelo,” directed by Kayvon Derak Shanian, Serna will next appear in “Flamin’ Hot,” a film about the origin and popularity of Hot Cheetos, directed by Eva Longoria and slated for release in 2023.

If you are going to

What: 8th Annual Official Latino Film and Arts Festival

When: December 9-11 (various shooting times, but “Pepe Serna: Life is Art” will screen at 6 p.m. on December 10)

Where: Palm Springs Museum of Art, 101 Museum Drive, Palm Springs

Cost: A block of film runs $15; $45 for one day; full festival $120

More information: officiallatino.com

Eliana Perez covers the eastern Coachella Valley, including the towns of Indio and Coachella. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @ElianaPress.