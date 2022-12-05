‘Mandalorian’ Actor Katee Sackhoff Headlines July Sioux Falls Cancer Benefit





SIOUX FALLS, SD Fans of “The Mandalorian” will have the opportunity next summer to meet Katee Sackhoff, the actor who plays Bo-Katan. Sackhoff will headline the Voices Against Cancer Initiative event on July 15, 2023 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. This will be the second edition of the event, which will feature actors and voice talent from across the sci-fi and superhero genres. It’s similar to other comic book conventions, with autographs, photo ops, and musical performances, except all proceeds go to childhood cancer-related charities. The first edition drew over 2,000 attendees to the Washington Pavilion and donated $32,000 to the St. Baldricks Foundation and the Ians Thumbs Up FUNd. Having Katee with us to help us continue Voices Against Cancers’ mission to raise funds for childhood cancer research and raise awareness in the fight against childhood cancer will be hugely meaningful, said Dr. Lou George, Founder and President. of the group. St. Baldricks funds childhood cancer research nationwide. Ians Thumbs Up FUNd provides financial assistance to families at Averas Children’s Hospital. Sackhoff is just the first of several celebrity guests to be announced. “The Mandalorian” was a successful spin-off from the Star Wars franchise created by producer and actor Jon Favreau for the Disney+ streaming service. Bo-Katan’s character is a Mandalorian, a cultural group bound by a common belief and code with ties to the planet Mandalore. In Star Wars mythology, they are legendary as fierce warriors and mercenaries. Bo-Katan is a member of a terrorist faction that wants to restore Mandalore’s ancient ways of warfare. Sackhoff was also the voice of the same character in the animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars Rebels”. She is also well known in sci-fi circles for portraying Kara “Starbuck” Thrace in “Battlestar Galactica.” Sackhoff has a long list of TV and film appearances, including “Longmire,” “Another Life,” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.” Tickets are on sale on the Voices Against Cancer website at voicesagainstcancer.org.

