Admission Buttons On Sale For First Night Ocean City





Come celebrate a New Year’s Eve with your family in Ocean City. First Night offers more than 70 opportunities to attend 30 different shows and activities at 21 venues across the city. You will find non-alcoholic entertainment that will satisfy all age groups. All inclusive admission buttons are on sale now. One prize ($20) is good for all events. For more information and to purchase buttons, visit firstnightocnj.comcall 609-399-6111 or stop by the City Hall Visitor Center or the Roy Gillian Visitor Center near the Ninth Street Bridge. WILLY WONKA JR. AT THE MUSICAL QUAY The Ocean City Theater Company’s next student production, Willy Wonka Jr., will premiere at the Ocean City Music Pier on December 10-11. The talented cast will be made up of students in grades 3-8. Roald Dahl’s classic story follows enigmatic candy maker Willy Wonka, the world famous inventor of the Everlasting Gobstopper, as he hosts a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his delicious candies. This production will feature innovative, comprehensive direction and a modern take on the charming tale that has been a global favorite for decades. The shows will take place at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 10 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 11. Tickets are $15. Buy atoceancityvacation.com/boxofficeby calling 609-399-6111, or in person at the City Hall Welcome Center (9thStreet and Asbury Avenue) or the Roy Gillian Welcome Center (on the Rt. 52 causeway leading to Ninth Street). COMING : Free horse and carriage rides (weekends until Dec. 17-18): 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with boarding at Sixth Street and Asbury Avenue. For more information, call 1-800-BEACH-NJ. Visits with Santa Claus (weekends until December 17-18): 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Mark Soifer Park (Ninth Street and Asbury Avenue). For more information, call 1-800-BEACH-NJ. Photos with Santa Claus in an OCBP lifeguard boat (weekends until December 17-18): From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ocean City Music Pier. For more information, call 1-800-BEACH-NJ. Ocean City Holiday Show (December 16-18): A cast of professional singers and dancers will perform an energetic, family-oriented, song-and-dance tribute to the holidays. The Ocean City Theater Company show will feature dazzling costumes, familiar songs, special guests, toe-tapping numbers and special effects on a musical journey through seasonal favorites. Show times are 7:30 p.m. on December 16; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on December 17; and 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at Ocean City Music Pier. More information and online ticket sales are available at oceancityvacation.com/boxoffice or by calling 609-399-6111. Celebration of the first night of the New Year (December 31): Celebrate the New Year with the whole family. The 30th anniversary of this Ocean City event will feature traditional favorites like rides, ice skating and magicians, plus signature entertainment including Chicago Brass Transit tribute band and Bee Gees tribute band Stayin Alive. For a complete schedule and to purchase all-inclusive admission buttons, please visit firstnightocnj.com. Day One Celebration (January 1, 2023): Activities include a 5K run at 1 p.m. on the boardwalk (pre-register at www.ocnj.us/race-events), a First Dip Polar Dip at 2:00 p.m., and extravagant all-day shopping. Visit firstnightocnj.com for more information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ocnjdaily.com/admission-buttons-sale-first-night-ocean-city/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos