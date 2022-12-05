Entertainment
‘White Lotus’ actor says filming lesbian sex scene was a ‘profound experience’ for her
From season 2, Estep 6 HBO MAX white lotus, the shiny veneer of indulgent wealth and unrestricted vice is on the brink of collapse. Tech rookie millionaire Ethan (Will Sharpe) has gone mad thinking his uptight, anxious wife Harper (Aubrey Plaza) has cheated on him with her college roommate, Cameron (Theo James); miserable Gen Z helper Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) feels increasingly scared by how little she knows about her once-dreamy vacation adventure Jack (Leo Woodall); and the ever gullible Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) is heading for bankruptcy in the cheerful but conniving company of false homosexual aristocrats. But for uptight Four Seasons hotel manager Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore), who has been quietly and awkwardly battling with her gayness all season, things are just starting to blossom.
Valentina finds herself vulnerable and sexually aroused after spending the night with Mia (Beatrice Grann), the sex worker turned hotel pianist who made a deal with her after accidentally drugging the hotel’s regular musician. In exchange for her singing gig, Mia teased in a previous episode, Youre gay, right? I’m a bit gay too. Give me that job, and I promise you and I can have fun. At the time, Valentina was appalled by the proposal, crushing the possibility before it translated into anything.
But after finally working up the courage to invite her crush over, the receptionistIsabella (Eleonora Romandini), out for a birthday drink, Valentina is devastated when she finds out that Isabella is actually engaged to their fellow worker, Rocco (Federico Ferrante). Later that evening, drinking alone at the hotel bar, Mia approaches the discouraged manageress and recall she than sex the offer still stands. After a few moments of embarrassed resistance and a heartbreaking admission of never having been with a woman before, Valentina relents and the two sneak into an empty hotel suite to have some fun. What follows is as touching as it is racy. Instead of depriving herself of sexual pleasure, Valentina lets go of the illusion of control that has hampered her happiness all this time.
By pushing it to break its own managerial rules and bordersMia offers Valentina a sense of adventure so absent from her character, someone Impacciatore herself described as repressed and compressed. [Valentina] has a huge conflict inside, Impacciatore explained in a recent maintenance with Variety. She doesn’t know herself, until something happens and she can’t escape.
And while those scenes were certainly earth-shattering for Valentina, the experience (which was the actors’ first sex scene after 25 years of acting) had a similar impact for Impacciatore. After filming the scene in which Valentina admits to never having been with a woman before, Impacciatore recalls having a deep empathy with her character. I remember how I felt. I was not acting, I was living the conflict of this character in a very deep way, she recalled. It made me realize how people who don’t accept themselves live their lives? Because homosexuals have no rights in Italy, embarrassment said, she began to understand responsibility as an actress. We should accept and respect each different nature. So this scene was a profound experience for me.
And like for Valentine: She is finally free.
In a show full of man butts and gargantuan prosthetic shlongs, seeing these two women who are still getting to know each other share such a tender moment of intimacy was thrilling in a whole new way. While Mia may have motives beyond showing Valentina a good time, this is one of the few scenes in the series where sex isn’t overtly weaponized, whether by being coerced, restrained, or used. to cover up past transgressions, giving it a distinct emotional resonance from the rest of the season. . Valentina is sweet in a way that she tries so hard not to be, learning what happens when she leans in to become more of herself.
It seems unlikely that Valentina and Mia are on track to become true loversMia, after alljust learned that sex can get her what she wants, but the trajectory of their experience matters little compared to what it opens up. It’s something that will change [Valentinas] life forever, Impacciatore said in an HBO MAX clip unboxing the episode. I think probably Valentina is finally coming to terms with the idea that a new life might be possible for her.
