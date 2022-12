Man who shot Lady Gaga’s Hollywood dog walker sentenced to 21 years in prison

LOS ANGELES (AP) The man who shot and injured dog walker Lady Gagas and stole her French bulldogs last year has reached a plea deal and was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Monday, officials said. The Lady Gaga connection was coincidental, authorities said. The motive was the value of French bulldogs, a breed that can cost thousands of dollars, and detectives don’t believe the thieves knew the dogs belonged to the musician. James Howard Jackson, one of three men and two accomplices who participated in the robbery and its aftermath, did not contest one count of attempted murder, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. It was not immediately clear which attorney was representing Howard on Monday. Jackson and two others scoured Hollywood, the city of West Hollywood and the San Fernando Valley on Feb. 24, 2021, looking for French bulldogs, prosecutors previously said. They found Lady Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, with the pop star’s three pets. Jackson shot Fischer during the robbery near famous Sunset Boulevard, during which two of the dogs were captured. A nearby doorbell camera recorded the dog walker shouting Oh, my God! I have been shot! and help me! and I’m bleeding from my chest! Fischer later called the violence very close to death in social media posts. The dogs, named Koji and Gustav, were returned days later by Jennifer McBride, also charged with the crime. The pop star offered a no-questions-asked $500,000 reward to find the dogs at the time. Jackson also admitted to the allegation of inflicting serious bodily harm and prior strike action, the prosecutor’s office said Monday. The prosecutor’s office did not immediately specify what the previous strike consisted of. The plea agreement holds Mr. Jackson responsible for committing a heartless violent act and brings justice to our victim, the office said in a statement. Howard had been charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and assault with a semi-automatic firearm. Jackson was mistakenly released from prison earlier this year due to a clerical error. It was picked up nearly five months later. Another accomplice, Harold White, pleaded uncontested on Monday to a count of an ex-con in possession of a firearm. White, who was in a relationship with McBride at the time, will be sentenced next year. McBride’s case is ongoing. The couple reportedly tried to help White’s son, Jaylin White, avoid arrest following the shooting. Jaylin White and Lafayette Whaley earlier this year did not contest the robbery. Whaley drove Jackson and young White last year as they searched for the expensive dogs. Jackson and White jumped out and attacked Fischer, prosecutors previously said. They punched and choked the dog walker, and Jackson pulled out a semi-automatic pistol and fired, hitting Fischer once before the trio fled. Representatives for Lady Gaga and Fischer did not immediately respond to requests for comment. ___ Associated Press writer Andrew Dalton contributed.



