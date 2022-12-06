Entertainment
Another Salesforce C-suite exit, Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield to step down in January
TechCrunch’s top 3
Ch-ch-ch-change: This is another revamp of the C suite at Salesforce. Ron reports that Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield, who joined Salesforce when the company acquired Slack in 2020, announced he would step down in January. This news follows other recent unexpected departures last week, including that of the co-CEO of Salesforce Bret Taylor, who announced his resignation.
A different approach to social commerce: Much of the live trading we see today is about buying clothes or a fancy vintage playing card. However, Kapu is putting an interesting twist on it, sneaking out with $8 million in new funding to create a social commerce site that helps Kenyans find groceries at lower prices. Anne see you.
AI is our life now: We now use artificial intelligence to create our own avatars and write letters about potential layoffs. Twelve Labs founder Jae Lee thinks this should be extended to searchable video, so that’s what the company set out to build. Today, it announced $12 million in new capital to continue developing AI that understands the context of videos, Kyle writing.
Startups and VCs
Loft Dynamics, a Swiss startup that creates virtual reality simulation technology for helicopter pilots, has raised $20 million in funding from US venture capital firmsincluding Craft Ventures, Sky Dayton and Up Ventures, Paul reports. Along with the funding, the company is also officially announcing its name change from VRM Suisse to Loft Dynamics.
Speaking of VRdemand for VR real estate boomsreports Mikewriting that Founders Fund is conducting a $16 million round on the Giraffe360 platform.
Here are five more news items and an invitation to consumer electronics startups:
From non-duality to non-existence: Roman writes that Zenly was the best social app and that it is sad that it closes on February 3rd.
More Euros: The French venture capital firm Partech has closed its fourth funda seed fund of $120 million ($124 million), Roman reports.
Line, line, line your code: It came writes that if Rowy has his way, if you can use excel you can make software.
Premature expiration: diviner reports that he looks like Sex tech start-up Lora DiCarlo is doomed.
Today’s special is: Aigens develops digital menus in Asiareports Ritawith a $14 million seed round led by Ant.
Coming to CES? Haje, Brian and a few other TC crew members leave, and we want to meet your startup in Vegas in Januarywriting brian.
What is the way up? The end of free money and the importance of keeping cash handy
Picture credits: PM pictures (Opens in a new window) /Getty Pictures
In simpler times, founders could often satisfy investors simply by showing how quickly their company was meeting growth expectations.
“Well, investors today care about a less distant future,” said Max Schireson, an operating partner at Battery Ventures.
“They care about how much money they have to invest in your business to achieve that future and when it will happen.” In a guest post for TC+, he shares candid advice and multiple scenarios that can help founders meet investor expectations during tough times.
“They say time is the one thing you can’t buy, but in fact time is the easiest thing to buy in a startup.”
Three others from the TC+ team:
Big Tech inc.
Facebook wants to know your age, but before it grabs your pearls, it’s actually for a good reason. Meta brings his age verification technology in its Facebook Dating product, Sarah reports. We already don’t know, or want to know, how 50s meet 16s, but Meta certainly doesn’t want to earn the reputation of being THAT place.
And now we have five more for you:
