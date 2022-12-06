“It was all about being happy”





Xavier Lofton was passionate about acting. Although he did not begin his career in earnest until his late twenties, he was determined to put in the work, often taking several acting classes at the same time. He was known for bringing a sense of joy to any classroom or set, Reginald Irving, CEO of production company StarShaper told the Sun-Times. When news broke that Lofton had been shot Friday night in the Austin neighborhood, Irving and his fellow actors were in shock. “I couldn’t do anything but scream,” Irving said. “When Xavier was there, everyone was happy.” Lofton and a woman were traveling south on the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue when someone in a tan SUV began shooting at their car just after 11 p.m. Friday, Chicago police said. Lofton was shot in the head, armpit and thigh and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The 29-year-old woman was shot in the head, arm and back, police said. She was rushed to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. Xavier Lofton, 29, has worked on several productions with StarShaper. | Chicago Sun-Times Another driver, a 36-year-old man, crashed into a parked vehicle after being “caught in the crossfire”, police said. He was found shot in the back nearby and was also taken to Mount Sinai, where he died. SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE When Irving heard of the shooting the next morning, he called Lofton’s phone in a panic. A Facebook post from Lofton’s father confirmed the worst, he said. Police did not report anyone in custody on Monday. “I just want to be remembered as someone who didn’t bother anyone,” Irving said. “He couldn’t stand confrontation. When I got angry, he calmed me down. Above all, he wanted to be happy – ‘Life isn’t that bad’, that was one of his famous lines.” Lofton had contacted Irving about a year ago, hoping to get involved with Irving’s business after working on another brief project. “Xavier was so eager to learn more about acting… He was coming out of one class and going into another,” Irving said. Irving said he helped coach Lofton over the year and worked with him on several projects, including a series for Tubi. Lofton has become such a presence in the company that Irving doesn’t know how to go on without him. “I’ve never experienced anything like this,” Irving said. “Where do we go from here, how do we continue? He was in every class, on every set.”

