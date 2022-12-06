Stephen Sondheim’s Lost Musical Reveals Glimpse of a Giant | Entertainment

NEW YORK (AP) A copy of what is called Stephen Sondheim’s first original cast recording has been found on a misplaced CD, capturing the legendary composer’s burgeoning talents in a student-led musical as he was at Williams College in 1948.

Sondheim was an 18-year-old sophomore when he wrote the music for Phinneys Rainbow, a show that only had four performances sponsored by the Williams Cap and Bells theater organization.

Paul Salsini, journalist and author of the new memoirs Sondheim & Me: Revealing a musical genius, recently found the CD while putting away material he had amassed for his book and realized it contained the first original recording of the Sondheim cast.

I played it and thought, God, that’s really rare,’ Salsini, who also founded and edited The Sondheim Review, told The Associated Press from his home in Milwaukee. It’s a find.

The college show had music by Sondheim and a book and lyrics by Sondheim and another student, Josiah TS Horton. Sondheim was at the piano and there was no orchestra.

Salsini suspects Sondheim himself of having recorded one of the broadcasts on an acetate recorder, noting that his mentor Oscar Hammerstein II had urged him to purchase such a device. I’m 90% sure Sondheim put that tape recorder next to his piano.

The show’s title contains two playful references, one to Finians Rainbow, which recently opened on Broadway, and the other to James Phinney Baxter III, chairman of Williams.

The show was a satire centered on a school named Swindlehurst Prep, whose students are divided into three types of athletes, wolves and intellectuals. When the president is absent, the students go wild. Salsini calls collegiate humor. In a joke, someone says: The students are revolting. The answer: The faculty is not so good either.

Sondheim wrote 25 musical numbers for Phinneys Rainbow, including a dream ballet. The show had a cast of 52 students, all male, since Williams did not admit women until 1971. The budget was $1,035.

The Salsini CD consists of 19 tracks, for a total duration of 1 hour and 20 minutes. Somehow the record had gotten lost and he couldn’t include it in his book, much to his chagrin. He doesn’t know how he got it in the first place. Salsini believes other copies may exist, although none have been found in the Library of Congress or in Williams, Massachusetts.

The sound quality is quite poor with laughter and applause sometimes overpowering the lyrics, but the discovery is exciting nonetheless. Many songs allude to the future musical theater giant, such as How Do I Know? with a clever pun: And I asked you when/ And you said I would know!/But how will I know/When I will know you said no?/I just don’t know!

Salsini points to this song as an early example of a theme to which Sondheim would often return. It’s a precursor to so many of Sondheim’s songs in which he expresses a longing, a longing for love, a longing for affection, which runs through many of his songs over the course of his career.

Sondheim, who died in 2021, became a musical theater giant, influencing several generations of songwriters, including with such landmark musicals as Company, Follies and Sweeney Todd.

Six of Sondheim’s musicals have won Tony Awards for Best Score, and he has also received a Pulitzer Prize (Sunday in the Park), an Academy Award (for the song Sooner or Later from the film Dick Tracy), five Olivier Awards and the Presidential Medal of Honor. In 2008 he received a Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Phinneys Rainbow gave Sondheim a first professional boost. Cap and Bells signed an agreement with Broadcast Music, Inc. for the publishing rights to three songs from the score: Phinneys Rainbow, How Do I Know? and I still have my heart.

Salsini, who earned a journalism degree and master’s degree at Marquette University and returned there to teach, plans to donate all of his Sondheim equipment to the school’s research collection, including the CD. It’s open to the public, which means anyone can hear the music. “It belongs there,” he said.

But Salsini knows Sondheim well enough to suspect his reaction. He doesn’t like his juvenile being picked up and released to the public, so I don’t think he would like it there, he said. But that’s not my concern. I am a journalist and this is news.

