Cate Blanchett, Ana De Armas, Brendan Fraser on actors on actors

VarietyThe “Actors on Actors” series returns for a new season, featuring the biggest stars from this year’s films. All four episodes will debut on PBS SoCal on Thursday, January 12 from 8:00 p.m., and they will still air on KCET and public television stations across the country and the WORLD channel (check local listings). All episodes will stream on pbssocal.org and the free PBS app after their premieres. VarietyThe “Actors on Actors” issue hits newsstands December 7, and the conversations will begin streaming Tuesday, December 6 on Variety.com and its social channels. This year’s “Actors on Actors” lineup includes: Cate Blanchett (“Directory”) with michelle yeo (“Everything, everywhere, all at once”) Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything, everywhere, all at once”) & Colin Farrel (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) Laura Dern (“The son”) & michelle williams (“The Fabelmans”) Viola Davis (“The Woman King”) & Jennifer Lawrence (“Pavement”) Carey Mulligan (“She says”) & Margot Robbie (“Babylon”) Brendan Fraser (“The whale”) & Adam Sandler (“Hustle”) Joe Alwyn (“Stars at Noon”, “Catherine Called Birdy”) & Paul Mescal (“After Sun”) Austin Butler (“Elvis”) & Janelle Monae (“Glass Onion: A Mystery at Daggers Drawn”) Kate Hudson (“Glass Onion: A Mystery at Daggers Drawn”) & Glen Powell (“Devotion”, “Top Gun: Maverick”) Jean Boyega (“Breaking”, “The Woman King”) & Letitia Wright (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) Ana de Armas (“Blonde hair”) & Eddie Redmayne (“The Good Nurse”) Paul Dano (“The Fabelmans”) & Brian Tyree Henry (“Pavement”) “We’re thrilled to bring back ‘Actors on Actors’ for a 17th season, along with our biggest number ever. Variety again – and we look forward to readers soon discovering a one-of-a-kind portfolio by award-winning photographer Alexi Lubomirski,” Variety said co-editor Ramin Setoodeh. “’Actors on Actors’ has become the most-watched awards season offering in publishing. We look forward to millions of viewers around the world enjoying and dissecting this year’s amazing conversations. » “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2019, as well as the Los Angeles Area Emmy Award for Outstanding Entertainment Programming in 2015 and 2016. The series is produced by PBS SoCal in partnership with Variety Media, LLC .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2022/film/news/cate-blanchett-ana-de-armas-brendan-fraser-actors-on-actors-1235448323/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos