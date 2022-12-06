Toe Jam and Earl Movie Adaptation is Hollywood’s Deepest Video Game Attraction Yet





There’s yet another video game adaptation to film on the way, and this time it’s funky space duo ToeJam & Earl getting the star treatment. According The Hollywood Reporter , the retro ’90s action series ToeJam & Earl will make its theatrical debut in an Amazon Studios, Story Kitchen and Unanimous Media project from NBA star Stephen Curry. As for its screenplay, Hotel Transylvania 4 writers Amos Vernon and Nunzio are on board for the screenplay. Every video game movie in development (almost) Unanimous Media’s Curry and Erick Peyton will executive produce the ToeJam & Earl movie alongside Sonic the Hedgehog’s Dan Jevons and Dmitri M. Johnson. In addition to the film’s early talent, The Hollywood Reporter also shared ToeJam & Earl’s film synopsis: “Earth, their legends tell them, is the paradise from which the music that created their culture was born. Unfortunately for our heroes, they not only wreck their ship, but they discover that Earth is… well, not the refuge they expected. But that part of the music was true. So begins their quest to find as much of that music as possible in hopes of saving their planet, and maybe ours as well. At least from a brief look, it looks like what fans might remember from the rogue, but we’ll have to wait and see if creator Greg Johnson’s alien pair shares the show’s hyper-stylized art and funky beats in the movie. For now, those details on how Amazon and its partners will bring ToeJam and Earl to life are slim. However, on Twitter, writer Will Landman (American Gods, Pandora) commented on another animated ToeJam & Earl show that “didn’t go anywhere” from years ago. Wild it finally happens. Years ago now I was developing ToeJam & Earl as an animated show with Greg Johnson and even though it wasn’t going anywhere I told him then probably 9 months after Sonic came out that once Sonic was a big hit, TJ&E would finally get their adaptation! https://t.co/dZeV4vzG2i Will Landman (@WillTheLandMan) December 5, 2022 While Landman’s animated series with the creators of ToeJam & Earl may not have scored that”money streaming sweet“, they seem a bit optimistic about the future. In a follow-up tweetLandman added, “Maybe if the movie is successful they’ll let @ToejamGreg and I do the animated series we were doing a few years ago.” Hollywood keeps lining up for video game adaptations lately. On the film side, the extraterrestrial heroes popularized by their Sega era join the publisher’s other franchises such as Sonic, Space Channel 5 and Streets of Rage. Television is also on the wave, with series like The Last of Us debuting soon and a possible Mass Effect show on the way. Andrea Shearon is a freelance contributor for IGN covering games and entertainment. She’s worn many hats over her seven-year career in the gaming industry, with signings to Fanbyte, USA Today’s FTW, TheGamer, VG247, and RPG Site. Find her on Twitter (@Maajora) or the Materia Possessions podcast discussing FFXIV, RPGs, and any series involving giant robots.

