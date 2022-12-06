Kannada actor-activist Chetan Kumar calls for reservation in Indian cricket team, says 70% upper caste players





Chetan’s statement, by the way, came on the day the Indian men’s team lost to Bangladesh in a one-day international (ODI). Chetan said: “In Indian cricket, 70% of the players belong to the upper castes. If the reservation is also implemented in cricket, the performance of the teams will be better,” Kumar said while discussing the reservation in Chamarajanagar. “Most of the players who play in the Indian cricket team are from the upper castes. We have to see what is happening with the South African cricket team. ‘a number of non-white players in their national team. In India everyone knows how much money is involved in cricket and the influence of the media on it. If the Indian cricket team should perform well , reservation is also required Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) reservations should be introduced for better performance. Kumar was referring to a 2016 rule that required the South African squad to have an average minimum of six non-white players, two of whom must be black Africans, in games over a season. His statement received a mixed response as some asked him why he was trying to introduce caste into a sport when it is only performance based. Facebook user Hameed Borkala said: “It’s a meaningless statement, selections should be made on the basis of talent. How can reservations perform better? » Supporting Kumar, fellow Facebook user Suraj Samal said: “Chetan’s statement talking about rubbish should first find out that several countries are already doing this including South Africa in cricket to ensure diversity and discourage monopoly. Sport is not just about winning. It teaches us to be a better human being with a competitive spirit while welcoming people from disadvantaged backgrounds. » Chetan Kumar aka Chetan Ahimsa recently made headlines over his remarks on the popular Kannada movie Kantara. He said Bhoota Kola, a ritual of spiritual worship practiced by the people of coastal Karnataka and depicted in the film, was not part of Hindu culture. He also backed a few students who were beaten up by the public over alleged pro-Pakistan slogans. Born and raised in the United States, Kumar is a familiar face in the welfare movements of farmers, workers, Dalits and Adivasis. A socialist, Chetan has been an anti-establishment and pro-Kannada figure. It has been associated with movements for the rehabilitation of endosulfan victims (2013), securing homes for evicted tribals from Kodagu (2016) and, more recently, for separate religious status for Lingayats.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/kannada-actor-activist-chetan-kumar-reservation-in-indian-cricket-team-8307146/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgur[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos