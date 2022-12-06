Bright Life Players will be hosting a Bethlehem Alive walking tour from December 8-11





WOOSTER Residents of Wayne County will relive the famous biblical story of Jesus’ birth this month to celebrate and raise funds for Bright Life Players. Shining Life Playerswill feature Bethlehem Alive, an outdoor walking tour where a guide leads guests through the events of Christ’s birth. Tours run 6-8 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, December 8-11, at Wayne County Fairgrounds. “We are adding another night this year, so it will be four nights instead of three,” said Margaret Leatherman of Bright Life Players. Christmas:The Cincinnati Christmas tree comes from Wooster. Here’s how it happened Admission is up to each guest, she said. Monetary donations of any size are acceptable. While the event often funds other causes and charities, this year it will directly support the production company. “We’re doing it a little differently this year, saving the extra money for Bright Life Players and for future events,” Leatherman said. “We usually rent microphones, but we want to buy our own to streamline things.” Everything new and old this year With nearly 50 cast ranging from elementary school age to seniors, Leatherman said, many levels of experience are brought to the table. This helps to spice up the performance with new scenes and improved backgrounds. Donations:Essential funds: barbecue dinners, pancakes and other ways for volunteer firefighters to raise funds “We added a market district to the tax collector scene,” Leatherman said. “We have a local baker, Samuel Gonzalez, who will provide baked goods for the market district.” Continuing from last year, there’s the popular bandit sword fight scene, she said. It was added to vary the experience of actors and guests. “We will have the choir of angels and living animals, as always,” she said. How to register for the event Leatherman said the best way to attend the event is to register online. “We’ll accept walk-ins, but we can’t promise they’ll like the times that are available,” she said. “The best way to do this is to pre-register.” Each visit of 10 to 12 people will last approximately 30 minutes. A new round starts every 10 minutes. Anyone can register for a time slot at SignUpGenius link to brightlifeplayers.org. Bright Life Players, a Christian organization, was established in 2016 to organize family shows and raise funds for causes or charities. At each performance, they choose a different charity. Leatherman and his team have raised funds for organizations such as the Salvation Army, Christian Childrens Home of Ohio and 4-H.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-daily-record.com/story/entertainment/local/2022/12/05/bright-life-players-to-host-bethlehem-alive-walking-tour-dec-8-11/69681705007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos