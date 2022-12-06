December entertainment at the aquarium | Culture & Leisure





Holiday craft evening Looking for a new holiday tradition? Join us for an evening of holiday crafts for ages 21 and up. On December 16 from 6:30-8:30 p.m., the aquarium will host a Craft Night with Wine and Design on Wheels of Morehead City. Choose to paint a holiday lighthouse scene or make a holiday sea glass mosaic. Bring your favorite snacks and beer, wine or champagne. Santa Claus by the sea Those who visit the aquarium in December will be treated to holiday decorations throughout. Holiday magic comes to the Aquarium with fun for the whole family on Saturday, December 10 during the annual Santa by the Sea event. Event attendees will craft a special decoration and enjoy other holiday games, activities, crafts and treats. A special photo session with Santa Claus in front of an aquarium habitat. Event tickets are required in addition to general admission tickets or day membership tickets. Both are online only. More information about the event and registration can be found online at www.ncaquariums.com/pine-knoll-shores-special-events Holiday hours The Aquarium will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day and will close early at 1 p.m. on December 24, Christmas Eve. Otherwise, the Aquarium is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. throughout the holiday season – including Eve and New Year’s Day. The on-site gift shop and online gift shop offer unique keepsakes that make great holiday gifts. Daily events (paid) Mondays: Beachcombing program Take a hike with the Aquarium’s naturalists who will guide you through this important ecosystem to discover incredible seashells, plant and animal life, and other organisms you might find on the beach. 1h30 program. From 5 years. Children 17 and under must be accompanied by a paying adult. This program requires you to provide your own transportation to the beach combing site. $15 tickets or $13.50 aquarium membership Offered every Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Daily: Behind-the-scenes tours Food frenzy tour Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday: Come explore behind the scenes with one of our excellent educators! Visit the animal farm, labs, and help feed the fish in the living wreck. From 5 years. Children 5-17 years old must be accompanied by a paying adult. Shark Snacks Tour Held Tuesday, Friday: Visit the animal holding areas, labs and help feed the fish in the living shipwreck, and watch the aquarist feed the sharks! 5 years and over. Children 5-12 years old must be accompanied by a paying adult. members. FREE Daily Events Every day at 10 a.m. Fun and learning program. Young readers program for 2 to 7 year olds. Discover a different animal with a story during this free program. Every day at 11 a.m. Animal feed or encounter with animals. Watch the staff as they feed some of the animals around the aquarium and learn about these ambassador animals up close on Tuesday and Thursday. Every day at 11:30 a.m. Discovery time. Our class is open to exploration. Educational staff and our volunteer will be in the classroom to answer questions. Coloring sheets and other activities. Every day at 1 p.m. Meeting with animals. Meet one of our Animal Ambassadors up close and personal. An aquarium will introduce you to a different animal every day. Every day at 2 p.m. Discovery time.Our classroom is open to exploration. Educational staff and our volunteer will be in the classroom to answer questions. Coloring sheets and other activities. Daily at 3:15 a.m. Stream of living wrecks. Visit the living wreck in the ocean gallery and watch the feeding frenzy as the staff feed the inhabitants. An educator will answer questions and talk about the animals in the habitat.

