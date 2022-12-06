A holiday shopping experience returns to the Dayton Arcade

In addition to rotunda vendors, The Contemporary Dayton (The Co) will feature its holiday gift gallery focusing on multicultural artists, creative women and sustainable items.

On the first floor of the McCrory Building, The Hub Powered by PNC will host additional purchases from micro-businesses created by University of Dayton entrepreneurship students, a Culture Works press release said.

Brixilated, St. Annes Cheese Company and several other vendors will be set up in the Tank event space

Brixilea boutique company specializing in creating innovative ways to play with Lego, will host a Lego Build community in addition to its specialist sets available for purchase.

We love creating Lego experiences that are personalized, said Adam Mullins, founder of Brixilated. The things you see every day, we capture them in Lego.

St. Annes Cheese Factory offers cheese chalets and wine and cheese pairing events throughout Holly Days. Tickets are compulsory and can be purchased at www.stannescheeseco.com.

Our goal at St. Annes Cheese is to change the world one bite of cheese at a time, said owner Annie Foos. We want people this year at Holly Days to raise their cheese game.

Foos said some of the best cheese comes out during the holiday season. One cheese she said she was happy to share with her guests is a rare smoked bourbon cheese.

While customers shop, they will be able to enjoy over a dozen artists and local performers. Perry said guests can expect everything from traditional ballet performances to things they’ve never seen before.

We’ve been around since 1974 and our mission has changed slightly over the years, but our core is the same. He supports this local art and culture, Perry said. It’s one of the reasons we moved to the Dayton Arcade. It gives us this great intersection where culture and community can come together in one place.

Holly Days was first presented in 1992 and 1993 by the City of Dayton. Holly Days was one of the last events held inside the Arcade before it closed. When renovations began in 2019, the construction crew removed Christmas lights that still remained from the last Holly Days.

Mullins recalled coming to Holly Days as a child and mentioned that his mother had recently found a Santa Claus based on their experience at the time.

It’s stepping into a Dayton neighborhood, spending time here, and getting to know both the space, and the heritage and history behind it, Mullins said. It’s just a really clever way to connect the present with the past in a fun and enjoyable vacation experience.

Mary Ann Kabel, Director of Corporate Communications for AES Ohio, said, “After the tree lighting and all the events happening downtown during the holiday season, this is one of those opportunities where it really kicks off the party season and you can see people. and vendors that you wouldn’t normally see all in one place.

AES Ohio is the lighting sponsor of the Dayton Arcade as well as a presenting sponsor with Universal 1 Credit Union of Holly Days.

We are proud to be a presenting sponsor for an event and venue that has been a staple here in Daytons history,” said Sam McClain, Director of Marketing, Universal 1 Credit Union.

For more event information, a list of vendors, and an entertainment schedule, visit arcadedayton.com or the Dayton Arcades social media pages.