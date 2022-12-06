Say ciao to The White Lotus and goodbye to The Daily Show host Trevor Noah

All good things must come to an end, and season 2 of The White Lotus has been then good. But alas, it’s time to leave the station with this week’s season finale. We will finally know who dies in Sicily Is it two people? Three? and who will make it out alive.

Elsewhere on TV: Its dark materials, Doom Patroland Little America return for new seasons; Abbott Elementary School, star girl, big sky, land of fireand the Law and order franchise all have their mid-season finales; and after seven years at the helm of the show, Trevor Noah disconnect from The daily show.

And in the world of cinema, Guillermo del Toroit is Pinocchio makes its Netflix debut, and Zoey Deutch, Shay Mitchell and Kendrick Sampson are among the cast of the Prime Video romantic comedy Something from Tiffany.

Learn more about all of this week’s top picks on EW What to watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall. Be sure to listen/subscribe on Apple podcast, Spotify, Google Podcastsor wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or through your own voice-activated smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

What to watch this week

Monday, December 5

Diffusion

Back in the groove (series start) – Hulu

Pearl of Whitstable – TV tassel

cooking the holidays – Made with taste

Judy Justice -Amazon Freevee

Doctor Martin – TV tassel

8 p.m.

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition -VH1

The great Christmas light fight -ABC

Under the bridge -Cheer

Holiday Baking Championship – Food Network/Discovery+

The neighborhood (fall season finale) – CBS

The voice -NBC

90 days: single life – TLC (and streaming on Discovery+)

Love and hip-hop: Atlanta -VH1

Bachelor in Paradise -ABC

Below deck: Mediterranean -Cheer

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola – SCS

9 p.m.

celebrity IOU – HGTV

Southern Hospitality -Cheer

Its dark materials (first season) – HBO

NCIS (fall season finale) – CBS

Like it or list it – HGTV

The Culpo sisters – TLC (and streaming on Discovery+)

surreal life -VH1

The Tetris Murders (beginning of the docu-series) – ID (and streaming on Discovery+)

Love and hip-hop: Miami -VH1

The cleaning lady – FOX

The story continues

10 p.m.

Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown – Food Network/Discovery+

NCIS: Hawaii (fall season finale) – CBS

quantum leap -NBC

the good doctor -ABC

11 p.m.

Barmageddon (beginning of the series) – United States

11:30 p.m.

AND! New -E!

tuesday 6 december

Diffusion

Back in the groove -Hulu

The Boss Baby Christmas Bonus (special) – Netflix

Sébastien Maniscalco: Is it me? (comedy special) – Netflix

Unveiled: Surviving the Light of the World (beginning of the docu-series) – HBO Max

Who Killed Jenni Rivera (early docuseries) – Peacock

The health check with Dr. David Agus (beginning of the series) – Paramount+

Lilburn’s Arch (doc) – Digital

Welcome to Chippendales -Hulu

8 p.m.

the resident (fall season finale) – Fox

FBI – SCS

Bering Sea Gold (first season) – Discovery

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter – MTV

The Renovator – HGTV

Deadliest Take – Discovery

The Winchesters (fall season finale) – The CW

9 p.m.

Audience Award 2022 – NBC/E!

Monarch (season finale) – FOX

Defeat Bobby Flay – Food Network/Discovery+

Professionals – The CW

Adventure under the bridge -Cheer

FBI: international – SCS

good bones – HGTV

Fixer to fabulous – HGTV

queen of the south – Telemundo

10 p.m.

My big fabulous life – CCM

Tales from the Territories of VICE TV -VICE TV

FBI: Most Wanted – SCS

Wednesday, December 7

Diffusion

Back in the groove -Hulu

Too hot to handle (first season) – Netflix

willow -Disney+

Santa Clauses -Disney+

Leverage: Redemption -Amazon Freevee

The Mysterious Benedict Society (season finale) – Disney+

tell me lies -Hulu

8 p.m.

The challenge – MTV

Pawn Stars Do America – History channel

The Conners (fall season finale) – ABC

Survivor – SCS

Chicago Mediterranean (fall season finale) – NBC

8:30 p.m.

The Goldbergs (fall season finale) – ABC

9 p.m.

The True Love Boat – SCS

chucky – SYFY

chicago fire (fall season finale) – NBC

Abbott Elementary School (fall season finale) – ABC

LEGO Masters – Fox

love without borders -Cheer

farm repairman – HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)

Property Brothers: Always Home – HGTV

9:30 p.m.

Domestical economy (fall season finale) – ABC

Love at the first lie – MTV

10 p.m.

Fantastic race (season finale) – CBS

silver yard -CNBC

Murder under the Friday night lights – IDENTIFIER

Chicago PD (fall season finale) – NBC

Seasonal setbacks: Arizona Cardinals – HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

big sky (fall season finale) – ABC

Reginald the Vampire (season finale) – SYFY

10:30 p.m.

Reno 911 – Comedy Central

Thursday, December 8

Diffusion

South side (season premiere) – HBO Max

Back in the groove (season finale) – Hulu

The Real Housewives of Miami (season premiere) – Peacock

Doom Patrol (season premiere) – HBO Max

silence -ALLBLK

wicked city -ALLBLK

Gossip Girl -HBO Max

Criminal Minds: Evolution -Paramount+

Fleishman is in trouble -Hulu

London Gangs -AMC+

The sex life of college girls -HBO Max

First Women’s Club – BET+

sesame street – HBO Max and Cartoonito

Emeril Tailgates – The Roku Channel

The family business – BET+

Beavis and Butthead by Mike Judge -Paramount+

Harry and Meghan (beginning of the docuseries) – Netflix

8 p.m.

Hell’s Kitchen (season finale) – Fox

winter house -Cheer

Siesta Key: Moving to Miami – MTV

Fragrant Christmas (movie) – Lifetime

Law and order (fall season finale) – NBC

Christina on the coast (first season) – HGTV

9 p.m.

Independence of walkers – The CW

Luxury for less – HGTV

Homicides in hip-hop – TV

Los Angeles Million Dollar List (first season) – Bravo

CMA Country Christmas (special) – CMT

So help me Todd – SCS

Law and Order: SVU (fall season finale) – NBC

Marine – SCS

Cradles – MTV

9:30 p.m.

Mountain Men: Ultimate Sniper – History channel

Alone: ​​the skills challenge – History Channel

call me kat (fall season finale) – Fox

10 p.m.

Law and order: organized crime (fall season finale) – NBC

I am Shauna Rae – CCM

branson – HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Race for the championship – UNITED STATES

True Crime Story: Indefensible – SundanceTV (and streaming on AMC+)

Expert: Vegas – SCS

11 p.m.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (his last show) – Comedy Central

Friday, December 9

Diffusion

Little America (first season) – Apple TV+

Dream home makeover (first season) – Netflix

puppy place (first season) – Apple TV+

America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation (beginning of the series) – Amazon Freevee

slow horses -AppleTV+

Three Pines – Amazon Prime Video

mythical quest -AppleTV+

Crushed Play-Doh -Amazon Freevee

The Mosquito Coast -AppleTV+

acapulco -AppleTV+

Shantaram -AppleTV+

Movies

Idina Menzel: Which path to the stage? (doc) – Disney+

It’s a wonderful frenzy -Hulu

Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro -Netflix

Bloody Christmas Xmas – In theaters, streaming on Shudder

Emancipation -AppleTV+

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again -Disney+

Matilda the musical by Roald Dahl – In theaters

Detective Knight: Redemption – Theatrical, Digital, VOD

The whale – In theaters

Empire of Light – In theaters

I am DB Cooper – In theaters, VOD

12 p.m.

Random Acts of Flyness: The Parable of the Pirate and the King (first season) – HBO

8 p.m.

Penn & Teller: Feeding Us – The CW

Silos Baking Contest: Holiday Edition (special) – Magnolia Network (and streaming on HBO Max, Discovery+, Magnolia app)

TO CRUSH (fall season finale) – CBS

shark tank (fall season finale) – ABC

The L word: Generation Q – Show time

A recipe for joy (movie) – Lifetime

Lopez vs. Lopez -NBC

8:30 p.m.

Young Rock -NBC

9 p.m.

Fixer Upper: The Castle – Magnolia Network (and streaming on HBO Max and Discovery+)

land of fire – SCS

Love during confinement – TV

20/20 -ABC

Deadline -NBC

10 p.m.

Battle of the Bling (series start) – HGTV

We are here – HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

The proof is here – History channel

save the mansion – HGTV

Blue blood – SCS

the last cowboy – CMT

saturday 10 december

8 p.m.

The Night Before Christmas by Kirk Franklin (movie) – Lifetime

9 p.m.

A Christmas grope (movie) – CLEAN

The funniest animals in the world (fall season finale) – The CW

10 p.m.

Atsuko Okatsuka: the intruder (Comedy Special) – HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Disaster Deadline – The weather channel

11:30 p.m.

Saturday Night Live -NBC

sunday december 11

Diffusion

king of tulsa -Paramount+

7 p.m.

America’s Funniest Home Videos -ABC

60 minutes – SCS

8 p.m.

Family law (season finale) – The CW

Hometown – HGTV

The simpsons (fall season finale) – Fox

Christmas cookie challenge – Food Network/Discovery+

Celebrity danger! -ABC

Single and ready to jingle – Lifetime

The holiday keeper (film) – Hallmark

The Real Housewives of the Potomac -Cheer

Yellowstone – Paramount Network

90 day financing – CCM

8:30 p.m.

The equalizer – SCS

The big North – Fox

9 p.m.

Spectrum – Show time

George and Tammie – Show time

Coroner – The CW

The White Lotus (season finale) – HBO

Holiday Wars (season finale) – Food Network/Discovery+

family karma -Cheer

Your Honor (season premiere) – Showtime

Must love Christmas (movie) – CBS

Dangerous Liaisons -Starz

Bob’s Burgers (fall season finale) – Fox

celebrity wheel of fortune -ABC

9:30 p.m.

Eastern New York – SCS

family guy (fall season finale) – Fox

10 p.m.

VIBE (season finale) – BBC America

Leave the one on the right in (season finale) – Showtime

Intensify -Starz

NCIS: Los Angeles – SCS

sister wives – CCM

11 p.m.

be them – Show time

*hours are ET and subject to change