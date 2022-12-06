Bob McGrath, Sesame Street legend and Illinois native, dies at 90 Baltimore Sun





Bob McGrath, actor, musician and children’s author widely known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on the children’s show Sesame Street, has died aged 90. McGrath’s death was confirmed by his family who posted on their Facebook page on Sunday: The McGrath family have some sad news to share. Our father Bob McGrath passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. Sesame Workshop tweeted Sunday evening that it was mourning the passing of Bob McGrath, a beloved member of the Sesame Street family for over 50 years. McGrath was one of the founding cast members of Sesame Street when the series premiered in 1969, playing the role of friendly neighbor Bob Johnson. He made his final appearance on the show in 2017, marking a figure of nearly five decades in the world of Sesame Street. The actor grew up in Illinois and studied music at the University of Michigan and the Manhattan School of Music. He was also a singer in the 60s series Sing Along With Mitch and launched a successful overseas singing career in Japan. A revered performer around the world, Bob’s wealthy tenor has repeatedly filled the airwaves and concert halls from Las Vegas to Saskatchewan to Tokyo, Sesame Workshop said. We will be forever grateful for his many years of passionate creative contributions to Sesame Street and honored that he shared so much of his life with us. He is survived by his wife, Ann Logan Sperry, and their five children.

