Cheers, Veronica’s Closet Star Was 71 – The Hollywood Reporter

Kirstie Alley, the Emmy-winning comedic actress known for her matches Cheers, Veronica’s Closet and the three Look who’s talking movies, died. She was 71 years old.

Alley died after a “newly discovered” battle with cancer, her children True and Lillie Parker announced, describing their mother as “incredible, fierce and loving”. No other details were immediately available.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with the certainty of her endless zest for life and all the adventures that awaited her,” they said in a statement. “As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more incredible mother and grandmother.”

They added that they were “grateful for the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Moffitt Cancer Center” in Tampa, Florida.

Alley has garnered eight Emmy Award nominations in her career, the first five for playing bar manager Rebecca Howe on NBC. Cheers after effectively taking over in 1987 from Shelley Long, who had left the Boston-based series. She won in 1991 and worked on the show until its conclusion in 1993.

She then starred on NBC Veronica’s Closet as Veronica “Ronnie” Chase, the head of a lingerie company in New York. Created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, the show aired for three seasons, from September 1997 to December 2000.

She played accountant Mollie Jensen, a single mother who has a baby (whose thoughts were voiced by Bruce Willis), opposite John Travolta in the hit comedy Look who’s talking (1989), directed by Amy Heckerling, then returned for sequels in 1990 and 1993.

Green-eyed, raspy-voiced Alley won a second Emmy in 1994 for her role as the woman who insists on caring for her autistic son on her own in the TV movie David’s motherand she was nominated again in 1997 for her performance in the miniseries Mario Puzo The last donation.

In 2005, she played a fictionalized version of herself on Showtime’s Fat Actress (She was a spokesperson for Jenny Craig and struggled with weight during her career.)

More recently, she starred in TV Land’s Kirstie in 2013-14 as a Broadway diva and appeared on the 2016 Fox show Scream Queens.

Alley was born on January 12, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. Her father, Robert, owned a lumber business and her mother, Lillian, was a homemaker. She graduated from Wichita Southeast High School in 1969 and spent two years at Kansas State University before coming to Los Angeles, where she appeared on Matching game in 1979, winning around $6,000.

She appeared as a Vulcan Starfleet officer in her first film, Star Trek II: Wrath of Kahn (1982), was an ABC series regular Masquerade in 1983-84 and portrayed a Playboy Club-era Gloria Steinem in the 1985 TV movie The story of a rabbit.

She then worked on the acclaimed miniseries North and South, Books 1 and 2 in 1985 and 1986 and starred alongside Mark Harmon in summer school (1987).

When Long left, the Cheers the producers decided to return to the original concept of the show, where Sam Malone (Ted Danson) works for a woman, director and co-creator of the series James Burrows reminded in an interview in 2003.

“We told Jeff Greenfield, our casting director, that we wanted a beautiful, tough-looking woman. And I swear to God the first words that came out of her mouth were ‘Kirstie Alley,'” he said. -he declares.

His Rebecca starts out running the bar for the company that bought Cheers from Sam, and she has many failed relationships with wealthy men before marrying a plumber.

His film resume also included shoot to kill (1988), Crazy’s house (1990), sibling rivalry (1990), John Carpenter Village of the Damned (1995), Deconstruct Harry (1997), For the richest or the poorest (1997) and Gorgeous Drop Dead (1999).

She competed twice on Dancing with the stars and this year on The Masked Singer.

She was married to actor Parker Stevenson (her second husband) from 1983 until their divorce in 1997. They adopted two children. In 1981, a car accident involving a drunk driver killed her mother and seriously injured her father.