Chuck E. Cheese Becomes First Family Entertainment Center to Obtain Ecolab Science Certified Seal





The company implements science-based solutions to ensure higher levels of cleanliness

in leisure centers across the country DALLAS, December 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Chuck E. Cheese, the world’s number one family entertainment venue, is thrilled to announce it has earned the Ecolab Science Certified seal for its commitment to cleanliness at more than 400 locations nationwide. The seal signifies the company’s commitment to advancing the safety and well-being of its guests and cast members by implementing science-based cleaning protocols in partnership with an industry expert, Ecolab. Chuck E. Cheese is the first child-focused family entertainment center to join the Ecolab program and receive the Ecolab Science Certified seal. The company joins other restaurants and entertainment centers in its commitment to creating a cleaner environment for families. “Chuck E. Cheese is committed to creating a safe, clean and worry-free space for young families to create memories together, which includes maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness at all of our recreation centers,” said David McKillips, CEO of CEC Entertainment, LLC. “We are proud to be the first family entertainment center to join the Ecolab Science Certified program and leverage Ecolab’s expertise to advance our commitment to the health and safety of our customers.” “We are proud Chuck E. Cheese joined the Ecolab Science Certified program, a global brand that delivers an exceptional customer experience and relentless focus on cleanliness and safety,” said Chris Kielsa, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Institutional North America, at Ecolab. “Working with Ecolab, they have implemented the Ecolab Science Certified program and our science-backed practices and protocols to help provide a higher level of cleanliness while promoting operational efficiency and safety. The program is based on Ecolab’s experience in cleaning hospitals, restaurants, hotels, sports and entertainment venues and other businesses, and draws on advice from leading global health organizations and safety, such as EPA, FDA, CDC and others. The Ecolab Science Certified program supports consumer confidence through four key elements: Create clean products through disinfection, disinfectants, and cleaning products with high hygiene standards and protocols informed by United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

Verify cleanliness through detailed public health and food safety training and periodic audits to determine if procedures are being followed.

See cleaning in action with front of house cleaning and sanitizing procedures and signage.

Believe clean with a visible sign of commitment with the Ecolab Science Certified seal. For more information on the Ecolab Science Certified program, visit www.sciencecertified.com. To learn more about Chuck E. Cheese and its commitment to creating a safe and fun environment for families, visit www.chuckecheese.com/safety. About CEC Entertainment, LLC.

CEC Entertainment, LLC. is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and catering with its Chuck E. Cheese, the brands Peter Piper Pizza and the virtual kitchen concept, Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings. As a place where one million happy birthdays are celebrated each year, Chuck E. Cheese’s The goal is to create positive and lasting memories for families through fun, food and play. This is where a child can be a child. Committed to providing a fun and safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families with industry-leading programs like Kid Check. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $19 million to schools through its fundraising programs. Peter Piper Pizza offers dining, entertainment and takeout with a neighborhood pizzeria vibe and a “fresh pizza, happy families” culture. Peter Piper Pizza prides itself on delivering quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. Established in 2020, Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings offers a distinct, personalized dining experience outside of a restaurant environment that amplifies classic pizza and wings and operates from 400 ghost locations nationwide. The Company and its franchisees operate a network of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese locations and more than 120 Peter Piper Pizza locations, with locations in 47 states and 18 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com, pasquallyspizza.com and peterpiperpizza.com. For any questions, please contact:

Alejandra Brady

CEC Entertainment

[email protected]

972-504-1320 SOURCECEC Entertainment, LLC

