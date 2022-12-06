Hogans Heroes actor Robert Clary, 96, survived the Holocaust and vowed to remember

In September 1994Hogans Hero actor Robert Clary became one of the first 100 Holocaust survivors to be interviewed by Survivors of the Shoah Visual History Foundation, the organization created by Steven Spielberg shortly after filming wrapped. Schindler’s List.

Then, just weeks after recording her own testimony, Clary volunteered to be an interviewer. Over the next 18 months, he interviewed 75 Holocaust survivors, helping the Institute seed a collection that would include more than 50,000 turn-of-the-century testimonies.

Clary, whose career included theater, radio, film and television credits, died on November 16 at the age of 96.

Robert Clary devoted an enormous amount of time and energy to this unprecedented mission to collect Holocaust testimony because he was so committed to honoring and preserving the voices of survivors, said Robert Williams, Executive Director Finci-Viterbi of the USC Shoah Foundation. He was truly a master investigator, guiding survivors through their memories with empathy and sensitivity.

For the first three decades of his postwar life, Clary had little interest in sharing his story, including when he played Corporal LeBeau in Heroes of Hogansa 1965–1971 CBS comedy set in a Nazi POW camp. In fact, upon returning to Paris in May 1945 after three years in Nazi concentration and labor camps, Clary refused to talk about her experiences, even with her surviving siblings.

I was 19 years old. No self-pity. I turned this page so quickly, it’s incredible. I had a purpose in my life. I wanted to go back to show business and never wanted to talk about it, he said in his 1994 testimony.

Then, in 1980, he watched a PBS documentary about a survivor who had returned to visit Auschwitz with her son.

And what she said in that documentary really woke me up, Clary said. She said, you know, in 30, 40 years, we’ll all be dead. And anyone can write whatever they want about it… And I understood that she was right. After 36 years of not saying anything about it, I have to teach people about man’s inhumanity to man.

Clary began speaking at high schools and community groups, and he volunteered at the Simon Wiesenthal Centers Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. He attended the first World Gathering of Jewish Holocaust Survivors in Jerusalem in 1981. And he became involved with Survivors of the Shoah Visual History Foundation, the precursor to the USC Shoah Foundation.

In her 1994 testimony, Clary recalls a happy childhood that gave her both the tools to survive the war and the passion to succeed in Hollywood.

He was born Robert Widerman on March 1, 1926 in Paris. He was the youngest of his fathers 14 children six by a first wife, who died in childbirth, and eight by Roberts’ mother. His father was a tailor from Warsaw who had settled the family in Paris in 1923.

The Widermans lived on the St. Louis in an apartment building subsidized by a philanthropist for Jewish families.

Clary describes a thriving social life in the building, where he enjoyed big holiday parties with friends and family, played in a youth group and benefited from hired mentors to lead activities and help children to do their homeworks. At the age of 12, he started performing with a local theater and was featured on a radio show.

His parents kept him mostly safe from rising anti-Semitism, even after the outbreak of World War II in September 1939.

France fell to the Nazis in June 1940, when Robert was 14 years old. The family had their passports stamped with a J and were forced to sew yellow stars with the word Juif (Jew) onto their clothes.

With the Nazis in power, Robert was kicked out of the radio show and the theater troupe. But unlike many other Jewish children, he was able to continue his education because he was enrolled in a small private art school, not a public school. He remembers wondering if his friends would abandon him when he started wearing the yellow star.

And quite the opposite. The first day I wore the yellow star, they walked with me from school to my house so that, you know, in case someone did something, they would protect me. And I will always remember that, he said.

In 1941, he saw Nazi soldiers rounding up and arresting Jews who were not French citizens, including some of his Polish-born family members. In September 1942, Nazi soldiers arrived at the Roberts building on the Saint-Louis.

Before being taken with his parents and other Jews to a local police station, Robert tied up his belongings, his comics, his movie magazines, his art in a blanket. The group spent the night there then was deported to the Drancy transit camp, from where it was loaded into cattle cars.

At a stop along the way, men of working age were ordered off the train. Although Robert was 16, he looked 12. (As an adult he reached the full height of 5ft 1in). Yet he managed to stay with the men, even if it meant leaving his mother.

He later learned that the train was continuing to Auschwitz, where his mother had been killed in a gas chamber.

A lot of people say, how come you didn’t escape? How come you don’t rebel? Robert reflected in his testimony. It’s a stupid question to ask, really. If we knew we were all going to the gas chambers… then of course we would rebel. It doesn’t matter if we’re gonna die [in a rebellion], because we’re going to die anyway. But if we don’t know it, life is precious in a way. You want to live as long as you can.

Robert was imprisoned in Ottmuth, a concentration camp which was a satellite of Auschwitz. He was sent to work in a factory, putting rubber slides on wooden shoes. To maintain his morale, he sang while he worked, and soon after was called upon to perform song and dance routines for the camp commanders. During his 19 months in Ottmuth, his voice and charisma saved him from deportation, earned him extra bread and soup, and brought joy and relief to other inmates.

In May 1944, Robert was transported to Blechhammer, another Auschwitz satellite labor camp.

He was shaved, tattooed, given a striped uniform and sent to work in a factory making synthetic fuel from coal. He also performed in two shows for the SS every Sunday, sometimes playing comic female roles, sometimes slipping into subversive Yiddish song.

“You’re entertaining, but you’ll starve and you’ll die, he says of the absurdity of his situation. They can kill you in a second.”

In January 1945, the area was bombarded by Allied forces and Robert was among 4,000 people who marched to the Gross-Rosen labor camp. Half the group were killed during the 15-day death march, and many more died under inhumane guards once they reached Gross-Rosen.

After three weeks, he was again evacuated, this time to Buchenwald concentration camp. There, two French prisoners and a secretary from the Czech camp are interested in Robert, then fragile. They had him moved from the Jewish barracks to the slightly less oppressive barracks for political prisoners. One of them was conducting an orchestra and he recruited Robert to sing.

They brought me back to life. They gave me food. They had sugar, it’s the first time I’ve seen sugar since September 9, 1942, said Robert.

Allied planes flew overhead on April 11, 1945, and with the Nazi guards already on the run, Robert lay down on the roll call field with other inmates to form their bodies in SOS.

A week later, he sang at a concert for American GIs.

On May 4, 1945, he arrived at the Hotel Lutetia in Paris, where his sister Cécile was waiting for him.

We were crying like I had never cried before, he recalls.

She told him that her parents and four sisters, along with several nieces, nephews and other family members, had been murdered. Other brothers and sisters were finding their way home.

Robert immediately turned to the business of living his life.

He began performing in Parisian nightclubs, where he was spotted by an American film and television producer who brought him to the United States. In Los Angeles, he was taken under the wing of actor Eddie Cantor, and went on to land roles in theatre, film and television. In 1964 Robert married Natalie, Cantor’s daughter, and in 1965 was cast in Heroes of Hogans.

He began telling his story in 1980, leaving thousands of students with a message of empathy and activism.

“If you want this world to be alive, to be a fertile world, you have to stop feeling superior to another human being just because that human being has a different skin color, or a different eye shape. , or a religion different from yours. Don’t feel superior to this person, he tells the school children, give them as many chances as you want to have.

look Robert Clary’s full testimonial in the archive of visual history.