Kirstie Alley, actor of Cheers and Look Whos Talking, dies aged 71 | Movies

Kirstie Alley, actor of Cheers and Look Whos Talking, dies aged 71
Kirstie Alley, the TV and film star known for her roles in Cheers, Veronicas Closet and Look Whos Talking, has died aged 71.
Alleys’ death was confirmed Monday night in a statement from his children, William True Stevenson and Lillie Price Stevenson, which was posted on his social media account. His manager also separately confirmed his death.
Alley had recently been diagnosed with cancer and was being treated at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida, her family revealed.
To all of our friends, all over the world, we are sad to inform you that our amazing, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a recently discovered battle with cancer, the statement read. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with the certainty of her endless zest for life and the adventures that await her. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.
We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Moffitt Cancer Center for their care. The zest for life and passion of our mother, her children, her grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her undying joy in creating, was unmatched and leaves us inspired to live life to the full as she did. We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.
Alleys’ ex-husband, actor Parker Stevenson, wrote: I’m so grateful for our years together, and for the two incredibly beautiful children and now grandchildren we have. We will miss you.
Alleys friend and Look Whos Talking co-star John Travolta also paid tribute. Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I have ever had. I love you Kirstie, he wrote. I know we will meet again.
Born in Kansas in 1951, Alleys’ breakout came in 1987 when she joined the cast of sitcom Cheers, playing new bar manager Rebecca Howe. Alley was cast after Shelley Long decided to leave the show, leaving creators Glen and Les Charles scrambling to find a new female lead. Wanting to find a stranger, the Charles brothers ultimately chose Alley after Carl Reiner personally vouched for her acting skills, having directed her in the 1987 film Summer School. Alley would win a Golden Globe and an Emmy for her performance. in the series.
She won a second Emmy in 1994 for her performance as the mother of an autistic child in the TV movie Davids Mother.
Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, Alley appeared in such films as Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Summer School, Drop Dead Gorgeous, Woody Allens Deconstructing Harry, and Look Whos Talking and Look Whos Talking Too. On television, she has mostly played comedic roles after Cheers, including the lead character in Veronicas Closet, the short-lived sitcom Kirstie, and the horror-comedy anthology series Scream Queens.
In the early 2000s, amid widespread media coverage of her weight, Alley created and starred on the show Fat Actress, playing a fictionalized version of herself, as a fat actor trying to find success in Hollywood while fending off predatory tabloids and trying to find love.
Later in life, Alley entered reality television, documenting her efforts to lose 75 pounds on the reality show Kirstie Alleys Big Life, and competing on Dancing with the Stars, Britain’s Celebrity Big Brother and The Masked. Singer.
Alley married her high school sweetheart Bob Alley, who bore the same name as her father, in 1970; they divorced in 1977. She then married Stevenson in 1983 and they adopted their two children. They divorced in 1997.
Alley became a Scientologist in 1979 while battling a cocaine addiction, later crediting the church’s drug treatment program for her sobriety.
A staunch supporter of former US President Donald Trump since 2016, Alley claimed she was blackballed in Hollywood because of his politics, saying: You can cook meth and sleep with prostitutes, but as long as, apparently , you did not vote for Trump. .. I kinda feel like I’m in The Twilight Zone.
Her Scream Queens co-star Jamie Lee Curtis called her a big comic sheet and a beautiful mama bear. We agreed to disagree on some things, but we had a mutual respect and connection, she added. Bad news.
