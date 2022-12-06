Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani Get Wet in “Kya Baat Hai” Remake, Netizens Troll “Bollywood Ko Mehnat Leni Hi Nahi Hai”





Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani have turned up the heat with their scintillating chemistry in their upcoming movie trailer Govinda Naam Mera which is a comedy thriller directed by Shashank Khaitan. Recently, the actor shared a preview of their upcoming song from the movie, which did not sit well with fans and netizens. Let’s see why! Govinda Naam Mera also features Bhumi Pednekar in a titular role, in addition to the pair Lust Stories, where Vicky will play the role of a Bollywood choreographer. According to the trailer, Vicky’s character is clearly intimidated by his wife played by Bhumi. On Monday, the Uri actor took to his Instagram handle to post a preview of their upcoming song, Kya Baat Haii, which is a remake of singer Hardy Sandhu’s composition “Kya Baat Ay.” As soon as the clip was released, Internet users did not hold back from criticizing it and pointing the finger at Bollywood’s repeated use of remakes and remixes. The music video for the song was shared by Vicky Kaushal and he captioned it as follows: “My love for Punjabi songs is now something I got a chance to dance to #KyaaBaatHaii 2.0, song tomorrow at 12:30 #GovindaNaamMera streaming starting December 16, only on @disneyplushotstar! #GovindaNaamMeraOnHotstar” Check out the music video for the song here: The comments section was filled with opinions like the following; “Haath jor k binti h aapse dur rahiye humare kya baat h original version se” “Phir himself remake” “You copy paste dekh dekh k thak gye yr.. just irritating” “How many copies of a song will you need? » “Abe kuch to Naya krlo…..sb kch copy paste krne m lge ho….sirf hero heroine ki shakale hi alag hai” “Kya ho gaya hai in logo ko 2/2 saal myself song ka remake matlab Bollywood ke pass ab songs nahi bache kya” “Ohh watch another remake of the original” “Kiye song bhi remix kiye bhi nikalange?” “Bollywood must work hard, nothing is necessary” “As an audience, POV just gives us fresh stuff…We’re tired of listening to old wine in a new bottle….” “Bollywood walon…ne kya apni buddhi bech kya hai kya….kuch alag…kuch naya karte hi nhi….vahi baasi happy” “Kyun karna hai songs nahi milrahe kya Mai like dedoon??” In addition to that, Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani’s star film released two more songs which received positive remarks from fans, one, “Bijli Bijli” and “Bana Sharab”, and this song will be released on Tuesday. . The film is produced by Dharma Productions and will be released OTT on Disney+hotstar on December 16. For more Bollywood news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi! Must Read: Angelina Jolie looks at Shah Rukh Khan as if her love is just the beginning of celebs doing the same and this viral Twitter thread celebrates it! Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News

