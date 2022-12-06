Entertainment
John Travolta, Jamie Lee Curtis and More Hollywood Stars React to Kirstie Alley’s Death
John Travolta, Jamie Lee Curtis and other Hollywood stars are mourning the loss of iconic actress, Kirstie Alley.
Alley’s family shared a statement on Twitter Monday night saying the actress had passed away after a “newly discovered” battle with cancer.
Alley’s “Look Who’s Talking” co-star Travolta took to Instagram Monday night to honor his friend.
Jamie Lee Curtis took to Instagram on Monday night to share their “mutual respect and connection” they had.
KIRSTIE ALLEY DEAD AT 71
“Just heard the sad news that Kirstie Alley has passed away,” Curtis began.
Curtis continued, “She was a great comedic foil in @tvscreamqueens and a beautiful mother bear in her very real life. She helped me buy onesies for my family that year for Christmas. We agreed to disagree on some things, but we had a mutual respect and connection. Bad news.”
Actor Tim Allen took to Twitter on Monday to honor Alley. “A sweet soul has passed away in Kristie Alley. Sad, sad news. Prayers for all of her family,” Allen wrote.
Actor Robert Patrick took to Twitter to share the “very sad” news.
“So sad. Kirstie Alley RIP My condolences to her family,” he wrote.
Kristin Chenoweth took to Instagram Monday night to share that she “can’t believe” Alley passed away.
“I love you, Kirstie. I’ll see you again someday. Can’t believe you’re gone,” she wrote alongside pictures with Alley.
Jacke Harry took to Twitter to share that Kirstie was “one of a kind”.
“Whether you agree with her or not, Kirstie Alley was an undeniable talent who brought joy to many across the screen and with her warm, hilarious spirit. RIP, luv. You were one of a kind” , she wrote.
Carmen Electra shared images of Alley on Instagram and wrote, “#rip to this kind, beautiful talented soul. we love you Kirstie.”
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ actress Ever Carradine took to Twitter to thank Alley for “launching her career.”
“I just ran the news on #KirstieAlley. I haven’t spoken with her in forever, but I have to thank her for launching my career. She told me I was funny every day on Veronicas Closet, and I believed her. She threw the best parties and gave the budgies as a wrapping gift. Good luck,” she wrote.
Candace Owens took to Twitter Monday night to share her condolences. “So sad for Kirstie Alley. She was so sweet. Sending love to her family,” Owens wrote, adding a red heart.
Valérie Bertinelli took to Twitter to share her condolences.
“Oh Kirstie,” she wrote, adding a broken heart emoji. “Rest in peace.”
Grammy-winning artist Travis Tritt took to Twitter to share that he was “shocked” to hear of Alley’s passing.
“Shocked and saddened by the news of Kirstie Alley,” he wrote alongside the family’s statement.
True and Lillie Parker, the children of Kirstie, announced the death of their mother in a statement shared on social media on Monday evening.
“We are sad to inform you that our amazing, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a recently discovered battle with cancer,” the statement began. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us certain of her endless zest for life and all the adventures that lay ahead.”
The statement continued: “As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more incredible mother and grandmother.”
Her children thanked the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care before describing their mother as having “a zest for life and a passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her undying joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live”. life to the fullest as she did.”
