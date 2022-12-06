Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia in the new love triangle of the house? Shibdu link in danger [Read Tweets]

Bigg Boss 16 fans are noticing how Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare’s friendship is suffering. The reason seems to be Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Lately, we have seen that Abdu Rozik wants to spend a lot of time with the actress. However, Shiv Thakare tries to divert his mind. He didn’t like it at all. Many fans believe that Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia have a budding bond. But it is uncertain as Shiv Thakare has Veena outside of whom he would supposedly come out. Meanwhile, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has confirmed that she has a boyfriend on the outside. Read also – Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan leaves his roommates shaken by his popularity; 7 ways he left an impact despite being an atypical candidate

But the reality here is that Shiv Thakare seems to be protecting Abdu Rozik. He knows there is no future for NimDu and does not want the Tajik singer to get seriously involved. Sajid Khan had started the entire expedition from Abdu Rozik and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. In the live stream, Abdu Rozik told MC Stan that he didn’t like Shiv Thakare’s change in behavior. On the other hand, Sajid Khan said Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik started faking emotions inside the house. Take a look at the tweets… Read also – Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta upsets Internet users by choosing Sajid Khan rather than Soundarya Sharma? [Read Tweets]

Abdu feels that the shiv comes between him and nimrit? pic.twitter.com/U4GKRASgnl Ashi (@ashixsparkle) December 5, 2022

Shiv ne kiya kiya bhai… Valarmathi Ravisundaram (@ValarmathiRavi4) December 5, 2022

Yeh dono hugs and hugs and bura bana rahe hai #ShivThakare is ?

Shiv takes care of him #BB16 #Leader #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/iNVVsLnkFV Damon (save ID) (@_RCBTweets04) December 5, 2022

Abdu agar obsessed hai to Nimrit kya kissise baat bhi na kare crazy for ShivRit (@Xyyyzz6) December 5, 2022

Ohhh God yahi allegation reh gaye le bas shiv pe lagne, koi abdu ko samjhao ki nimrit hi shiv ke piche ja rahi hai no shiv ???? True sachinist (@NEHA_ECE) December 5, 2022

I knew this was coming…that’s why i always hated abdu’s affection for nimrit…it’s going to hurt him alot and affect his other relationship…and all credit to that topic comes back to sajid and nimrit herself… It’s really me (@Dr_Suman958) December 5, 2022

Bigg Boss 16 fans love ShibDu’s link. It’s one of the most endearing friendships of the season. Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik are inseparable. Read also – Bigg Boss 16: Is Shiv Thakare deliberately left out of the series? Shekhar Suman’s statement raises eyebrows

