Entertainment
Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia in the new love triangle of the house? Shibdu link in danger [Read Tweets]
Bigg Boss 16 fans are noticing how Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare’s friendship is suffering. The reason seems to be Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Lately, we have seen that Abdu Rozik wants to spend a lot of time with the actress. However, Shiv Thakare tries to divert his mind. He didn’t like it at all. Many fans believe that Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia have a budding bond. But it is uncertain as Shiv Thakare has Veena outside of whom he would supposedly come out. Meanwhile, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has confirmed that she has a boyfriend on the outside.
But the reality here is that Shiv Thakare seems to be protecting Abdu Rozik. He knows there is no future for NimDu and does not want the Tajik singer to get seriously involved. Sajid Khan had started the entire expedition from Abdu Rozik and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. In the live stream, Abdu Rozik told MC Stan that he didn’t like Shiv Thakare’s change in behavior. On the other hand, Sajid Khan said Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik started faking emotions inside the house. Take a look at the tweets…
Abdu feels that the shiv comes between him and nimrit? pic.twitter.com/U4GKRASgnl
Ashi (@ashixsparkle) December 5, 2022
Shiv ne kiya kiya bhai…
Valarmathi Ravisundaram (@ValarmathiRavi4) December 5, 2022
Yeh dono hugs and hugs and bura bana rahe hai #ShivThakare is ?
Shiv takes care of him #BB16 #Leader #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/iNVVsLnkFV
Damon (save ID) (@_RCBTweets04) December 5, 2022
Abdu agar obsessed hai to Nimrit kya kissise baat bhi na kare
crazy for ShivRit (@Xyyyzz6) December 5, 2022
Ohhh God yahi allegation reh gaye le bas shiv pe lagne, koi abdu ko samjhao ki nimrit hi shiv ke piche ja rahi hai no shiv ????
True sachinist (@NEHA_ECE) December 5, 2022
I knew this was coming…that’s why i always hated abdu’s affection for nimrit…it’s going to hurt him alot and affect his other relationship…and all credit to that topic comes back to sajid and nimrit herself…
It’s really me (@Dr_Suman958) December 5, 2022
Bigg Boss 16 fans love ShibDu’s link. It’s one of the most endearing friendships of the season. Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik are inseparable.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and instagram.
Also follow us on facebook messenger for the latest updates.
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk/xfbml.customerchat.js"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); -->
$(document).ready(function(){ $('#commentbtn').on("click",function(){ (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=179720252061082&autoLogAppEvents=1"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); -->
$(".cmntbox").toggle(); }); });
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bollywoodlife.com/bigg-boss/bigg-boss-16-abdu-rozik-shiv-thakare-and-nimrit-kaur-ahluwalia-in-houses-newest-love-triangle-shibdu-bond-in-danger-read-tweets-entertainment-news-2264441/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia in the new love triangle of the house? Shibdu link in danger [Read Tweets]
- North Dakota State Athletics Parking Advisory for Friday, December 9
- Rita Ora wore a completely sheer nude mesh dress with a hood
- PM Modi opens key BJP meeting as party considers next round of voting
- John Travolta, Jamie Lee Curtis and More Hollywood Stars React to Kirstie Alley’s Death
- Simple blood test heats up Alzheimer’s disease detection race (1)
- Imran Khan Cancer Appeal helps 10-year-old girl beat cancer
- The President observes the progress of the construction of earthquake-resistant houses in Cianjur
- Kirstie Alley dies of cancer: ‘Cheers’ actor was 71
- Aubrey O’Day says she will “always have love” for “soul mate” Donald Trump Jr.
- In pictures: the Fashion Awards 2022
- China’s Xi Jinping visits Saudi Arabia