Entertainment
Death of Kirstie Alley: the actor of Cheers was 71 years old
LOS ANGELES Kirstie Alley, who won an Emmy for her role in Cheers and starred in films including Look Whos Talking, died Monday. She was 71 years old.
Alley died of cancer that was only recently discovered, her children True and Lillie Parker said in a post on Twitter. Alleys manager Donovan Daughtry confirmed the death in an email to The Associated Press.
As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother, according to her children’s statement.
She starred opposite Ted Danson as Rebecca Howe in Cheers, NBC’s beloved sitcom about a Boston bar, from 1987 to 1993. She joined the show at the height of its popularity after the departure of the original star Shelley Long.
Alley would win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for the role in 1991.
I only thank God I didn’t wait as long as Ted, Alley said in his acceptance, gently ribbing his Cheers co-star Ted Danson, who ultimately won an Emmy for his role as Sam Malone in his eighth nomination l ‘last year.
She would win a second Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie in 1993 for playing the title role in the CBS TV movie Davids Mother.
She had her own NBC sitcom, Veronicas Closet, from 1997 to 2000.
In the 1989 comedy Look Whos Talking, which gave her a major career boost, she played the mother of a baby whose inner thoughts were voiced by Bruce Willis. She would also appear in a 1990 sequel, Look Whos Talking Too, and another in 1993, Look Whos Talking Now.
John Travolta, his co-star in the trilogy, paid tribute to him in a Instagram post.
Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had, Travolta said, with a photo of Alley. I love you Kirstie. I know we will meet again.
She would play a fictionalized version of herself in the 2005 Showtime series Fat Actress, a show that derived humor from her public and media treatment of her weight gain and loss.
She covered the same subject in the 2010 A&E reality series Kirstie Alleys Big Life, which chronicled her attempt to lose weight and start a weight loss program while working as a single mother in an unconventional household. which included pet lemurs.
Alley said she agreed to do the show in part because of the misinformation about her that had become a tabloid staple.
Anything bad you can say about me, they say, Alley told the AP at the time. I never collapsed, passed out, passed out. Basically everything they said I never said. The only real thing is that I’ve gained weight.
In recent years, she has appeared on several other reality shows, including a runner-up finish on Dancing With the Stars in 2011. She appeared on competition series The Masked Singer wearing a baby mammoth costume earlier this year.
She starred in the Ryan Murphy black comedy series Scream Queens on Fox in 2015 and 2016.
One of her co-stars on the show, Jamie Lee Curtis, said on Instagram Monday that Alley is a great comedic foil on the show and a beautiful mama bear in her very real life.
Alleys Cheers co-star Kelsey Grammar said in a statement that I’ve always believed that a public figure’s heartbreak is a private matter, but I will say I love it.
A native of Wichita, Kansas, Alley attended Kansas State University before dropping out and moving to Los Angeles.
Her first television appearances were as a contestant on a game show, on The Match Game in 1979 and Password in 1980.
She made her film debut in Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan in 1982, playing a Vulcan Starfleet officer named Saavik.
Alley was married to her high school sweetheart from 1970 to 1977 and to actor Parker Stevenson from 1983 to 1997.
She told the AP in 2010 that if she remarried I would leave the guy within 24 hours because I’m sure he would tell me not to do anything.
