Kirstie Alley dies of cancer; Was71 Emmy Award-Winning Actress





Kirstie Alley, a veteran actress who was nominated for eight Emmy Awards during her illustrious and impressive career, has died after a brief, courageous and private battle with cancer. She was 71 years old. In a statement to People Magazine, the star’s children, True and Lillie, confirmed the tragic development. Kirstie Alley attends the premiere of Quiver Distribution’s ‘The Fanatic’ at Egyptian Theater on August 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) “We are sad to inform you that our amazing, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a recently discovered battle with cancer,” they said in the post. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her endless zest for life and whatever adventures were to come. “As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more incredible mother and grandmother.” BOREHAMWOOD, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Finalist Kirstie Alley is kicked out during the 2018 Celebrity Big Brother Finals at Elstree Studios on September 10, 2018 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) Alley rose to fame on the small screen as the character Rebecca Howe on the legendary sitcom Cheers. She starred on the show from 1987 to 1993 and won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for this portrayal in 1991. The actress also anchored the sitcom Veronica’s Closet and appeared on hit shows such as Drop dead Gorgeous, Hot In Cleveland and Scream Queens. NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 05: Actress Kirstie Alley attends the ‘Girls’ season 4 premiere at the American Museum of Natural History on January 5, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Continuing in their statement tonight, the aforementioned siblings cited “the joy of life and passion of their mother, her children, her grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her undying joy in creating, was unparalleled. and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest. just like she did. They also thanked the “incredible team of doctors and nurses” at Moffitt Cancer Center” and concluded: “We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.” It is currently unknown what type of cancer claimed Alley’s life. NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 03: Actress Kirstie Alley attends the ‘Kirstie’ premiere party at Harlow on December 3, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images) Alley’s good friend John Travolta, who appeared opposite the late actress in the film Look Who’s Talking, paid tribute to his close friend on social media following news of his death. “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie,” he shared alongside a photo from the aisle. Travolta added: “I know we will meet again.” In 2013, Alley starred in her own sitcom titled Kirstie. His latest acting credits include a 2019 appearance in The Goldbergs and the 2020 TV movie You Can’t Take My Daughter. She was also part of The Masked Singer earlier this year In 2010, her life was chronicled on the A&E reality series Kirstie Alley’s Big Life. Alley also appeared on season 12 of Dancing with the Stars and won her second Emmy for her portrayal of Sally Goodson in David’s Mother in 1994. NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 27: Kirstie Alley attends Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s Ballroom Birthday Party at Hammerstein Ballroom on January 27, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Kirstie Alley. May she rest in peace.

