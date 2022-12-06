In Chandigarh, Bollywood star Randeep Hooda talks about his love for all things Punjabi: The Tribune India

mona

An excellent actor, Randeep Hooda, known for the transformations he undergoes to play different characters, has taken on a new role now. A screenwriter and director, he would be seen as and in Swatantra Veer Savarkar, and the film totally consumed him. But that for later; having not slept for three nights in a row, he stopped by Chandigarh to promote another show he is very invested in – CAT.

Against the backdrop of the insurgency and drug trafficking in Punjab, Hooda enters a turbaned avatar of Gurnam Singh. And with that, he wants to shatter all the misconceptions the film industry has about Punjab. “Sarson ke khet in hindi movies is portrayed as the perfect setting for love but in reality it takes blood, sweat, hard work, water, fertilizer, to save the harvest rain, hail and more,” he said, sipping tea. “Also, there is a misconception about Sikhs that they are really loud and beat on the thighs, but in my research for another project that never came to fruition, Battle of Saragarhi, I found that the Sikhs are very cultured, and from there sprang the character of Gurnam Singh.

A picture of CAT

Great journey

Hooda plays a CAT – a secret police informant – who will do anything for the good of his family. Directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, the show boasts of an ensemble cast including Suvinder Vicky and Hasleen Kaur.

The story goes back and forth between two timelines. “Within the show, my character undergoes a transformation and that was quite a journey in itself,” says Hooda. Add to that an engaging storyline, great music, and great performances, Hooda feels they have a winner. “I have great admiration for Sikhs; in playing this role, I have been spiritually closest to myself.

Such is his love for Punjabi that Hooda refused to dub for the Hindi show! “A Hindi-speaking sardar, who also comes from a background the character comes from, would have seemed quite awkward.” Although the show is in Punjabi, it is reportedly available in Hindi and English. If Punjab is a story of love and honor, it is also the seva lesson that Hooda learned from the state. “Every time I go to Golden Temple, I wash the utensils. Or wherever I have langar, it’s such a humbling experience.

personal note

The Rohtak boy has made it big in the entertainment industry, with films like Highway, Sarbjit and Rang Rasiya under his belt, as well as the Hollywood flick Extraction, but he attributes it all to fate. “I started my stage journey from Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Haryana, and walked through the back streets of Delhi and Melbourne, following academics to drive a taxi. From almost joining the army to becoming a horse trainer, 22 years of professional experience and I’m back on stage, but this is different.

Director’s Cut

“We tried to be as authentic as possible in depicting the two timelines that are shown; the language, the leads, the complexity of the relationships and the journey of our characters. CAT is a very unique story and I’m glad we were able to collaborate with Netflix to bring that to life,” says series creator and director Balwinder Singh Janjua.

Weight Matters

To lose weight, you need a goal. Dropping it for beauty, health, vanity or for a role are different things. I share two types of relationships with my refrigerator – one is that it sings Preetam Aan Milo to me when I sleep hungry, and the other when it says give me a break, let me cool off; it’s between the two that I lose and gain weight. I seek advice from my sister Anjali Hooda Sangwan, who is a doctor, to stay healthy through all of this. —Randeep Hooda, actor

(CAT will be broadcast from December 9, 2022 on Netflix)