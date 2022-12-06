Charleston Boxing Gym finds success after reopening in honor of Al ‘Hollywood’ Meggett | New

Connect with us

Forty years ago, boxing legend Al ‘Hollywood’ Meggett opened his Charleston Boxing Gym by hanging a single punching bag in a former fire station at 1099 King St.

He made the club a perennial powerhouse, taking his athletes around the country for fights and leading some of them to careers as professional boxers.

Even Muhammad Ali paid a visit.

Today, the lasting legacy of the Charleston Boxing Club and the lessons it passed on to the city’s youth live on. It briefly faded between 2014 and 2022 when the gymnasium fell on hard times financially and closed while the building underwent renovations.

Charleston Boxing Club, founded by Meggett in Hollywood, is ready for a comeback

But Darren Broadway Whitaker, coach and longtime friend of Meggett’s, has never forgotten what he learned there.

That’s why he and Meggett’s son Allah teamed up to reopen the club in May, about six months after Meggett’s death. Thanks to a GoFundMe fundraiser and Allah’s business experience, the club has reopened with brand new equipment. Memberships keep it going. They range from $50 per month for youth, $75 for teens, and $125 for adults.

Whitaker serves as head coach and directs the day-to-day operations of the gymnasium. Monday through Friday, a dozen or more boxers of all ages come to the club between 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Often they linger longer than that.







Charleston Boxing Gym_1.jpg

Evan Holmes uses tubing to perfect his push-ups at Charleston Boxing Gym on June 28, 2022 in Charleston. The gym opened 40 years ago but briefly closed from 2014 to 2022 and Darren Broadway Whitaker took over as the gyms boxing coach based on what he learned from boxing legend Al Hollywood Meggett. Andrew J. Whitaker/staff


[email protected]


“Sometimes it’s hard to get them to come home,” Whitaker said with a laugh.

The rebuilt community at the club comes from an open door policy. Some boxers come every day of the week and others stop when they can.

When a passerby looks out the window, Whitaker comes out to greet him. He invites them to register on the spot. There is no set registration period. A QR code on the door also leads to the online registration form. This way the club can gain new members even when it is closed.







Charleston Boxing Gym_3.jpg

Darren Green trains at Charleston Boxing Gym on November 15, 2022 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff


[email protected]


Inside, young boxers start with the basics. They jump rope, practice wrapping their hands to prepare them for boxing gloves, and perform exercises that build muscle and endurance. In the ring, older boxers prepare for competition. Other boxers train on the punching bags. Keeping all ages and skill levels together allows them to bond and learn from each other.







Charleston Boxing Gym_4.jpg

Vehicles drive past the historic Charleston Boxing Gym on November 15, 2022. Al Hollywood boxing legend Meggett opened the gym at the former fire station at 1099 King St. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff


[email protected]


During the club’s initial tenure, Meggett insisted that his boxers learn life skills beyond boxing. They acquired a kind of structure and tough love that they all couldn’t get at home. Having a community to turn to kept them out of trouble. It’s what former mayor Joe Riley called a “human building process”, when he presented Meggett with a lifetime achievement award in 2015.

For assistant coach Chris Gordon, the lessons he learned from Meggett carried him through the years when the gymnasium was closed. During this time, he was a firefighter in North Charleston. He credits his career as a firefighter to the time he spent as an amateur and professional boxer training at the Charleston Boxing Club.

He joined the gym at age 28. When he met Meggett, he told her he was just looking for a way to stay in shape while working in security. Thinking he was showing up there to lose weight, he never considered what he might gain.

“I had no discipline. I had no direction. I was just trying to figure things out,” he said.

Boxing trainer Al 'Hollywood' Meggett leaves a lasting legacy in Charleston

Now a coach at the reopened gym, he wants to be the same source of stability for his boxers that Hollywood and Whitaker were for him.

On a recent November afternoon, one of the high school boxers arrived visibly upset. Gordon and Whitaker took turns talking to her outside. Without lacing a glove once, he left the club in better condition than he was when he walked through the door.







Charleston Boxing Gym.jpg

Several boxing gloves are seen at the Charleston Boxing Gym on August 3, 2022. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff


[email protected]


“If I can help these guys get what I got 10 years ago, I’ll feel like I’ve done my job,” Gordon said.

Another member, Marvin Washington, 14, is already on this track. Washington has improved steadily since joining, Whitaker said. That same November afternoon, he spent nearly 2 hours practicing on the punching bag, only stopping when a club bell periodically rang signaling that the boxers had a brief break.

“It’s the will to keep going and to keep fighting,” Washington said of the lessons he’s learned since joining.

Much-needed work is underway to refurbish Al 'Hollywood' Meggett's King Street Boxing Gym

For now, boxers only go to matches sporadically. They’re not held as frequently in the Charleston area as they were in the 1980s and 1990s, Whitaker said. But as the members develop their skills, he said he would look for more opportunities for them to compete. A few of the boxers recently competed in Myrtle Beach and the trainers are considering a potential match in Wilmington, North Carolina While 1099 King will always serve as the heart of the club, Whitaker said he is ready to go as far as possible to give boxers competitive experience.

“Once you’re confident in your work and competing in front of other people, it just transfers to everything else,” he said. “You’re just full of confidence.”

