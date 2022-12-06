Death of Kirstie Alley: John Travolta leads Hollywood reactions

Tributes are pouring in for Kirstie Alley, the Emmy-winning actress known for her work on the television shows Cheers, Veronicas Closet and Fat Actress, as well as dozens of films.

The Alleys family announced his death via a statement saying the veteran entertainer had cancer which was only recently discovered. She was 71 years old.

We are sad to inform you that our amazing, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a recently discovered battle with cancer, her children, True and Lillie Parker, said in their statement posted on Alleys official social media accounts.

The zest for life and passion of our mother, her children, her grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her undying joy in creating, was unmatched and leaves us inspired to live life to the full as she did.

John Travolta, who shared the screen with Alley in several Look Whos Talking films beginning in 1989, paid tribute to his longtime friend on Instagram.

Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I have ever had. I love you Kirstie, Subtitled Travolta a gallery of two photos. I know we will meet again.

On his Instagram Stories, Travolta also shared a clip of him and Alley dancing in 1993’s Look Whos Talking Now, the third and final installment in the rom-com series.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who co-starred with Alley in Hulus Scream Queens, fondly remembers Alleys’ talent.

She was a great comic foil in @tvscreamqueens and a beautiful mama bear in her very real life, Curtis wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of them from the series. She helped me buy onesies for my family that year for Christmas. We agreed to disagree on some things, but we had a mutual respect and connection. Bad news.

I love you, Kirstie. I will see you again one day. I can’t believe you’re gone, tweeted Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth, who starred in the Alleys TV series Land Kirstie.

Saddened to learn of the passing of @kirstiealley. Condolences to his family and friends, tweeted William Shatner, who worked with her on Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.

A sweet soul passes through Kristie Alley. Sad, sad news. Prayers for all his family, tweeted Tim Allen, his For Richer or Poorer co-star.

Clancy Brown, who co-starred with Alley in the 1988 thriller Shoot to Kill and the 1996 TV movie Radiant City, tweeted: Kirstie was beautiful in many ways. I loved working with her. There was no one like her on earth. My condolences to his family.

I just ran the news on #KirstieAlley. I haven’t spoken to her in forever, but I have to thank her for launching my career, tweeted Ever Carradine, another of Alleys’ former co-stars. She told me I was funny every day on Veronicas Closet, and I believed her. She threw the best parties and gave the budgies as a wrapping gift. Good speed.

I was lucky to know you @kirstiealley. Rest in peace my friend, tweeted comedian and podcast host Adam Carolla.

Kirstie was a darling, comedian Larry the Cable Guy tweeted with praying hands and heart emojis.

Kirstie Alley attends the HBOs Girls fourth season premiere in New York in 2015. (Evan Agostini/Invision/Associated Press)

Wow. This is shocking news, tweeted actress Yvette Nicole Brown.

Musician Vernon Reid of rock band Living Color tweeted: Many of us are disappointed at the moment. I can feel it. Kirstie Alley defined what is relatable. Beautiful & Funny is not easy to achieve. Kirstie Alley was part of a small Fearless & Shameless pantheon. She has always spoken her truth on screen. In our TV rooms. We miss her.

The Women in Film organization also paid tribute to her. WIF remembers @kirstiealley, who garnered dozens of nominations and won Emmy and Golden Globe awards for his memorable comedic performances, including on Cheers and Veronicas Closet, the nonprofit tweeted.

Known for her love of animals, Alley has also been praised by PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals).

From the smallest monkey to the largest elephant, Kirstie Alley enjoyed every animal, the organization tweeted. She fought for a future without animal testing or captivity in a marine park. His desire to improve the world for every species will leave a lasting impact. Rest in peace.

Alley had a complicated, sometimes contentious, relationship with Hollywood, given its politics and early support from former President Donald Trump. This was reflected in the number of conservative figures paying tribute on Monday night.

So sad for Kirstie Alley. She was so nice, commentator Candace Owens tweeted. Sending love to his family.

Shocked and saddened by the news of Kirstie Alley, tweeted country musician Travis Tritt.

This is such sad news. A beautiful, courageous, funny and beloved woman. Rest In Peace, Kirstie Alley, TV Host Megyn Kelly wrote on Twitter.

Hollywood lost one of its brightest stars today with the tragic passing of Kirstie Alley, tweeted author Nick Adams. Kirstie loved her country and President Trump, and will always be remembered for her award-winning role in Cheers.

Whether you agree with her or not, Kirstie Alley was an undeniable talent who brought joy to many across the screen and with her warm, hilarious wit, tweeted actor Jack Harry. RIP, love. You were one of a kind.

