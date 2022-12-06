News | City of West Hollywood

With the holiday shopping season kicking off on Black Friday, public safety becomes especially important. It’s a time of year when people are rushed and distracted and there are always those who seek to take advantage of others by committing crimes of opportunity.

The City of West Hollywood will hold a press conference on Tuesday, December 6 at 10 a.m. outside the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Departments West Hollywood Station (780 N. San Vicente Boulevard, West Hollywood) to remind visitors and community members to be alert and observant during their holiday activities to prevent crimes of opportunity.

West Hollywood is a great place to bring visiting family and friends and for shopping and celebrating the holidays. The holidays are also a time when opportunists can look for easy targets. West Hollywood is as crime-prone as the cities in the area. Taking basic preventive measures to follow common sense advice can help improve safety and reduce crime.

We want everyone to have a safe and happy holiday season, said City of West Hollywood Mayor Lauren Meister. This means we need to be aware of our surroundings. Busy shoppers can become distracted and vulnerable to theft and other crime while on vacation. Let’s keep the season joyful by taking the necessary steps to help prevent these crimes of opportunity before they happen. Whether we live here, work here, or visit, we can never be too careful or too prepared.

The city has compiled security vigilance and crime prevention tips in cooperation with the West Hollywood Sheriffs Station, as well as other local security organizations, such as the Citys Block by Block Security program. Ambassadors. Here are 10 tips that can help prevent crimes of opportunity:

Lock your car and hide your valuables in the trunk to keep your recent purchases out of sight. Stay aware of your surroundings, park in a safe, well-lit area, don’t overload yourself with packages, and be aware of your surroundings. Watch your packages receive a camera if they are delivered to your doorstep, or consider getting a locker/PO box for deliveries instead. Brighten up your home by adding motion sensor lights as an added security measure. Hang on to your purse or backpack, don’t leave it on the back of a chair while you’re dining or in a basket. Keep your wallet and cell phone in your front pocket to avoid being the victim of pickpocketing. Watch your drinks when you go out to a bar and remember to leave with people you don’t know. Don’t drink too much, either alcohol or legal cannabis, as consuming even small amounts can leave you vulnerable. Secure your luggage if you are coming from out of town, do not leave your luggage unattended or where it can be seen. If possible, avoid carrying large sums of cash with a check or credit card. Don’t walk around with your head in your phone, watch and know what’s going on around you.

The city is sharing important holiday safety tips in digital ads on transit shelters in West Hollywood and the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station will conduct holiday community safety patrol operations to prevent crime. Citys Block by Block Security Ambassadors have been expanded in recent months and Block by Block conducts 24/7 foot patrols.

As always, the City and its public safety partners are urging community members not to drink (or consume) and drive. Even one drink can impair judgment and increase the risk of being arrested for drunk driving or worse, the risk of having a driving accident. If you drink, don’t plan to drive. Plan ahead and designate a sober driver who has not been drinking alcohol. The city also regularly conducts beverage safety training for bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues serving alcohol and the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department regularly conducts DUI checkpoints in the city.

For anyone with public safety concerns, please contact the West Hollywood Sheriffs Station 24/7 at (310) 855-8850. The City also launched a new easy-to-remember toll-free phone number for its Block-by-Block Safety Ambassador program: (833) WEHO-BBB or (833) 934-6222. The hotline handles non-emergency and non-violent inbound calls for 24/7 service. For any concerns regarding the safety and well-being of homeless community members, please call the Citys Homeless Concern line at (323) 848-6590. In an emergency, always dial 911.

For more information, please visit www.weho.org/publicsafety.

For more information, please contact City of West Hollywood Community Safety Director Danny Rivas at (323) 848-6424 or [email protected]. For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496.

For up-to-date information on City of West Hollywood news and events, follow @wehocity on social media, sign up for updates at www.weho.org/email, and view the meeting schedule and city ​​events at www. weho.org/calendar. The city of West Hollywood remains in a local emergency declared in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. West Hollywood City Hall is open for walk-in services at public ticket offices or by appointment by visiting www.weho.org/appointments. City Hall services can be accessed by phone at (323) 848-6400 and through the website at www.weho.org. Citys coronavirus updates are available at www.weho.org/coronavirus.

For reporters and members of the media who would like additional information about the City of West Hollywood, please contact City of West Hollywood Public Information Officer Sheri A. Lunn at (323) 848-6391 or [email protected].