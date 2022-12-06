Hollywood pays tribute – The Hollywood Reporter





John Travolta, Jamie Lee Curtis and Kristin Chenoweth are among friends, former co-stars and other members of the Hollywood industry who remember actress Kirstie Alley, who died aged 71. In a statement posted to Alley’s Twitter Monday night, her family shared that the actress, known for her performances in Look who’s talking, Speedwellit is Cupboard and Star Trek II: Wrath of Khanhad died of cancer. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with the certainty of her endless zest for life and all the adventures that lay ahead,” the statement read. “As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more incredible mother and grandmother.” Among Alley’s previous and most memorable roles was her portrayal of the loveable and unlucky bar manager Rebecca Howe in over 100 episodes of Cheers. But the actress, who has acted on both the small and big screen, also appeared alongside John Travolta in the 1989 Amy Heckerling-directed romantic comedy. Look who’s talkingwhich was followed by two sequels. In a statement posted to his Instagram, Travolta said his co-star “was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had” before adding that the two would “see each other again.” The Kansas-born actress, who portrayed everything from comedic to dramatic roles, has recently appeared on the small screen, including roles in Ryan Murphy’s Scream Queens alongside Jamie Lee Curtis and TV Land comedy directed by Betty White, Jane Leeves, Wendie Malick and Valerie Bertinelli Hot in Cleveland. Curtis, in his own post Monday night, called Alley’s death “sad news”, writing that “we agreed to disagree on some things but we had a mutual respect and connection”. “She was a great comedic foil in @tvscreamqueens and a beautiful mama bear in her very real life,” Curtis added. Alley co-star Tim Allen in For the richest or the poorestcalled her “a sweet soul” in a tribute on Twitter. Actor Josh Gad wrote that his “heart breaks for Kirstie and her family”, recalling the Cheers star for her brilliance and adding that throughout her career, “her smile was always contagious, her laugh was always contagious, and her charisma was always iconic.” The secret life of pets screenwriter Brian Lynch also celebrated his work on Cheers and Look who’s talking noting that she “had incredible comedic timing”. Broadway star Chenoweth, who appeared on Alley’s eponymous one-season TV show, shared Travolta’s sentiments, tweeting, “I love you, Kirstie. I will see you again one day. I can’t believe you left. Handmaid’s Tale and The Marvel Escape actress Ever Carradine, who starred with Alley in Veronica’s Closetadmitted that although they haven’t spoken in a while, she is grateful to the late actress “for kick-starting my career.” “She told me I was funny every day on Veronica’s Closet, and I believed her,” she continued. “She threw the best parties and gave the budgies as a wrap gift. Good speed. Read more tributes below. A sweet soul passes through Kristie Alley. Sad, sad news. Prayers for all his family. —Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) December 6, 2022 I just ran the news on #KirstieAlley. I haven’t spoken with her in forever, but I have to thank her for launching my career. She told me I was funny every day on Veronicas Closet, and I believed her. She threw the best parties and gave the budgies as a wrapping gift. Good speed. — Ever Carradine (@EverCarradine) December 6, 2022 Whether you agree with her or not, Kirstie Alley was an undeniable talent who brought joy to many across the screen and with her warm, hilarious spirit. RIP, love. You were one of a kind. https://t.co/czHvkjVpMw — Jacke Harry (@JackeeHarry) December 6, 2022 Kirstie Alley was a lovely actress with whom I had the pleasure of working on VILLAGE OF THE DAMNED. She will be missed. — John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) December 6, 2022

