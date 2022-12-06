Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy at finals | Bollywood

Deepika Padukone will unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy during the final, making her perhaps the first global player to do so in FIFA history. The FIFA World Cup Final will be played on December 18 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, Qatar. (Also read | Deepika Padukone receives a surprise from Ranveer Singh at her office on their wedding anniversary)

According to a source, Deepika will fly to Qatar to compete in the sporting event. This comes a few months after Deepika represented India at the Cannes Film Festival where she was a member of the jury.

Fans will see Deepika in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The film is slated for release on January 25, 2023. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action-packed Pathaan was filmed in eight countries. According to various reports, the first song of the film will be released before the trailer. Apparently, the song is titled Besharam Rang and features Shah Rukh and Deepika.

Besides Pathaan, Deepika will also be seen with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas in Project K. She also has a special appearance in her actor husband Ranveer Singh’s film Cirkus. The actor also has a remake of The Intern starring Amitabh in the works.

Deepika also has Fighter in the pipeline with Hrithik Roshan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Anil Kapoor in the lead role and it is billed as India’s first aerial action thriller.

Deepika made her debut with Shah Rukh 15 years ago in the romantic drama film Om Shanti Om. She has acted in many movies over the years including Cocktail, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Piku, Chhapaak, 83 among many others. She made her Hollywood debut alongside actor Vin Diesel in the 2017 action thriller XXX: The Return of Xander Cage.

Deepika married Ranveer in 2018 after dating for almost six years. The duo first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic drama film, Goliyon ki raasleela: Ram Leela.