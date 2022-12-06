Yale In Hollywood Fest Announces 2022 Awards





On December 3, 2022 at 3 p.m. PT, Yale in Hollywood Fest, the virtual global festival in its third edition, announced its awards and is hosting its live ceremony which can now be streamed on Youtube: Yale Hollywood President Kevin Winston presented Yale Hollywood’s first Rising Star Award to social media influencer Kahlil Greene, aka the Gen Z historian, who is an online educator and advocate with more of 600,000 and more than 20 million views through its ICT Tac, instagram and LinkedIn platforms. The esteemed jury of Yale in Hollywood Fest 2022 alumni, consisting of Robinne Lee, David Henry Hwang, Sophia Mitri Schloss and Jeff Locker, presented the following awards to the filmmakers of YIH Fest 2022: Best documentary film: No Ordinary Campaign directed by Chris Burke Best Documentary Short: “American Justice on Trial” directed by Andrew Abrahams and Herb Ferrette, produced by Lise Pearlman Special Jury Prize: “Barely Recognizable” directed by Lucy Wilkins Best Narrative Short: “He Was Hope” directed by Taylor Conley Best Experimental Short: “Karma’s Meth Nightmare” directed by Donna Ong Special Jury Prize: “Influence” directed by Laurie Valentina Gomez Acosta Technical Excellence Award: “Road Kill” directed by Campbell Dalglish yihfest.com | #yihfest Yale Alumni Jury at Hollywood Fest 2022: Robinne Lee Lee, a Jamaican-American writer, actor and producer, leads the feature film jury at the Yale in Hollywood Fest. A graduate of Yale University and Columbia Law School, Robinne has racked up numerous acting credits in film and television over the past two decades, including “Hitch,” “Seven Pounds,” “Hotel for Dogs,” “13 Going on 30,” “Being Mary Jane,” and the “Fifty Shades” franchise. Her first novel, The Idea of ​​You, originally published by St. Martin’s Press in 2017, is now an international bestseller, with more than a dozen foreign translations. Dubbed “the sleeper hit of the pandemic” by Vogue Magazine, The Idea Of You film is currently being produced by Amazon Prime Studios with Oscar winner Anne Hathaway in the lead role. Robinne is attached as a producer. An inactive member of the New York bar, Robinne has also produced various independent films. She regularly speaks on panels and writes for industry magazines about the role of women and actors of color in the industry. Robinne can next be seen in Netflix’s ‘Jigsaw’ limited series, opposite Giancarlo Esposito. David Henry Hwang Hwang leads the short film jury and is an American playwright, librettist, screenwriter and professor of theater at Columbia University in New York. He has won three Obie Awards for his plays FOB, Golden Child and Yellow Face. Three of his works-M. Butterfly, Yellow Face and Soft Power were finalists for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Sophia Mitri Castle Schloss is an actress and current student at Yale University. Last year, Sophia received the Best Actress award for her role in SJ Chiro’s 1974 feature film Lane.

