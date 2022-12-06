6 Bollywood divas who chose traditional red outfits for their wedding





From Deepika Padukone to Hansika Motwani; 5 actresses who chose traditional red for their wedding WEDDING is one of the most beautiful days in anyone’s life, especially the bride’s. Every girl wants her wedding day to be perfect and dreamy. From jewelry to wedding outfits, girls tend to prepare everything and decide everything as a perfectionist. Red is the traditional wedding attire for brides at Indian weddings. While many brides have chosen to opt for simple and aesthetic looks, the beauty of the color red is unmatched. Many other Bollywood divas such as Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif have chosen to flaunt the traditional red colored lehenga on their wedding day. Look below for the list of divas who chose red as their lehenga color on their wedding day 1. Katrina Kaif Phone Booth star Katrina Kaif tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal in a dream royal wedding in Rajasthan. She wore a hand-woven Sabyasachi silk lehenga embroidered with a zardozi border and bold Patti borders. The red color of the lehenga added to its beauty. 2. Hansika Motwani Southern diva, Hansika Motwani, has tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Sohael Kathuriya, in a dream wedding in Jaipur with her family and close friends. In her wedding photos, Hansika Motwani wore a heavily embroidered gold and red lehenga paired with an embellished dupatta zari, bracelets and a choker necklace. 3. Sonam Kapoor Fashion enthusiast Sonam Kapoor chose to wear a classic and traditional red lehenga for her wedding day and looked extremely chic and elegant. Her red lehenga was designed with the Kalabattu technique and she paired it with a chooda, gold matha patti, necklace, earrings and diamond rings. 4. Deepika Padukone Bollywood queen, Deepika Padukone looked like a royal queen with a Sabyasachi lehenga on her dream wedding day. Her lehenga dupatta was embroidered with Hindu mantras. 5. Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra married famous singer Nick Jonas at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan. The tailored lehenga was fully sequined with hand cut organza flowers and definitely turned heads. 6. Dia Mirza Minimalist diva, Dia Mirza on her wedding day chose a minimal and traditional red saree. She paired her red saree with a red dupatta on her head and paired it with gold jewelry.

