Fans Lose Their Calm After KJo Teases Another Song Remake, Call It A Disaster

You know how it is always said that too much of anything is bad? I should know, because the number of times I’ve passed food, songs, or even people just because I’ve started to indulge a bit too much, is pretty high.

Similarly, when Bollywood started remixing old songs, rearranging them to fit Gen Z tunes, it was fun. But over time and Bollywood got used to this quick fix of simply reworking an old iconic song, people started to get tired of it.

Which explains why today when the teaser for Karan Johar’s next film Govinda Naam MeraThe song was released, fans were instantly discouraged.

Overhaul and repackaging of the popular song by Harrdy Sandhus What’s new as Kya Baat Hai 2.0didn’t appeal to many people.

Featuring actors Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani, the teaser was only a few seconds long, but was enough to tell fans what to expect – a big disappointment, as the comment sections are full of discouraging remarks.



instagram

A user wrote, Abe kuch to Naya krlo…..sb kch copy paste krne m lge ho….sirf hero heroine ki shakale hi alag haiwhile another commented, Saare achee gaano ki asi taisi krdo.

While people are posting their disinterest in another remake, one user even wrote: The only reason I liked sardar udham was because there were no songs, it was pure cinema. But Bollywood what can i expectthey can’t make a movie without a love angle and songs.



instagram

In recent times, several old songs have been used as remixes in movies, making fans wonder if Bollywood has suddenly become lazy to create new songs.

Govinda Naam Mera stars Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani and will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16.