Actor Kirstie Alley, who starred in Cheers, has died aged 71





Kirstie Alley, who starred in Cheers, died shortly after being diagnosed with cancer. Key points: Kirstie Alley’s children announced her death on social media

The actor starred as Rebecca Howe on the NBC sitcom Cheers She is remembered as an amazing mother and grandmother She was 71 years old. Alley’s children True and Lillie Parker announced his death on social media before his manager Donovan Daughtry confirmed the news in an email. They remembered their “fierce and loving” mother for her “joie de vivre”. “As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother,” her children’s statement read. They thanked the “incredible” staff at a Florida cancer hospital for their mother’s care. Alley starred alongside Ted Danson as Rebecca Howe on the NBC sitcom Cheers from 1987 to 1993, after original star Shelley Long left. She won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for the role in 1991. “I thank God I didn’t have to wait as long as Ted did,” Alley said in her acceptance, gently ribbing her co-star who ultimately won an Emmy for his role as Sam Malone in his eighth nomination of the year. former. Alley then had her own network sitcom, “Veronica’s Closet,” from 1997 to 2000. Kirstie Alley also won a People’s Choice Award in 1991 for her role in Cheers. ( AP Photo: Julie Markes/File ) Alley is also remembered for her role as Mollie in the 1989 film Look Who’s Talking with John Travolta. Celebrities, including Travolta, have taken to social media to pay tribute to the actor. “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” Travolta wrote on Instagram. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will meet again.” Journalist Megyn Kelly said Alley was a “beautiful, brave, funny and beloved woman”. Actor and producer Daniel Whitney described her as a sweetheart. In recent years, Alley has appeared on several reality shows, including a second place finish on US Dancing With the Stars in 2011. Kirstie Alley, left, pictured with reporter Gloria Steinem at Ms Magazine’s office in 1984. ( PA: David Bookstaver/File ) She starred in US competition series The Masked Singer wearing a baby mammoth costume earlier this year. In 2015 and 2016, she appeared in Ryan Murphy’s comedy series Scream Queens. Kirstie Alley backstage at the Zang Toi Spring/Summer 2012 show during New York Fashion Week in 2011. ( Reuters: Allison Joyce/File ) One of her co-stars on the show, Jamie Lee Curtis, paid tribute on Instagram, saying Alley was “a great comedic flick” on the show and “a beautiful mama bear in her very real life.” . Cheersco star Kelsey Grammar said in a statement that “I’ve always believed the heartbreak of a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I love it.” ABC/AP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-12-06/kirstie-alley-who-starred-in-cheers-dies-aged-71/101738196

