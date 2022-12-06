Remembering the good times | News, Sports, Jobs

Entertainment
A few years after my arrival in Minot in 1977, my grandmother died. In the years that followed, I traveled to Nebraska to visit my grandfather when possible. We liked to play cribbage and often sat in his living room or in his garden, mostly while he talked and I listened. I remember often thinking, Grandpa, you often told me that story. Don’t you remember? But, I never said the words to him.
Recalling Grandma on a visit, he said: “In 62 years of marriage, your grandmother and I have only had one argument.”
“Really,” I answered? “What was all that?”
“Well, your grandmother answered the phone one day when someone from the church called. Anyone who was asked if we would stand outside the sanctuary before the service and greet everyone on next Sunday. She told them we would. The statement surprised me, as I had never heard a high-pitched word of any kind spoken between them in over 30 years.
A week later, I shared the conversation with my mother, asking if Grandpa’s memory was what she remembered. The mother’s response was, “Oh, I think sometimes we remember things the way we want.”
Now, as a grandfather, I find myself telling my own stories repeatedly to friends or family, often interjecting, “…did I ever tell you that?” If so, stop me. I’ve also learned to better understand that storytelling in retirement has a lot to do with remembering things the way we want to – especially ones with elements we’d like to relive, if that were possible.
Oh, sure, there are those memories we’d just as much like to forget, but just can’t. A perfect example is the time I went up to Mrs. Moody’s in 1963 to drop off the evening paper on her doorstep. A widow, Mrs. Moody was probably in her 90s. As I approached her porch, she opened the door, walked out, and held out her hand to take the paper from me. She didn’t have a point of clothing. At 13, I wasn’t exactly prepared for such a wrinkled and tough show.
As much as I’d like to forget the view now, erasing it from memory just isn’t possible.
I can’t help but wonder today what memories our four (soon to be five) grandchildren might one day share with their friends and family about me after I’m gone. It seems best to keep some things to myself, like when my gut left me on a rental car ride. Or maybe the time I agreed to dress as Elvis Presley to go to the post office the first day the postage stamp with his likeness went on sale. “Hi baby,” I said in my best Elvis voice to a woman standing in line there. “Can you tell me where I can buy stamps? »
Or, maybe they would tell others about when I put a radio on full blast in the crawl space under our lakeside cabin and left it there for a week. After learning online that raccoons want a quiet place to nest, I thought the country music of Brooks and Dunn and Willie Nelson howling would drive the varmints away. It did not work. Of course, everyone but me knows that raccoons love country music.
I guess I’ll keep telling stories like Mother said – because I like to remember them. I also hope our grandchildren will do me the favor of not saying, “Grandfather, you have already told this story!
