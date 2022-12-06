‘Drishyam 2’ plans to enter Rs 200-cr club and cheers Bollywood





Not a movie Drishyam 2 has collected over Rs 185 crore in net at the box office in its three weeks so far and is expected to cross the Rs 200 crore mark this week, making it the fourth Bollywood film to do so in another one year shock absorber for hindi film industry. The Ajay Devgn star has collected over Rs 18 crore in his third weekend of December 3-4, bringing his total net collection so far to Rs 186.77 crore, according to Bollywood business portal Hungama . Raw numbers are likely to be higher. A remake of the Malayalam films of the same name (Drishyam 1 & 2) starring Mohanlal, the film is a sequel to the 2015 film starring Devgn in the lead. It is produced by Reliance Industries Viacom18 Studios and Panorama Studios and distributed by Yash Raj Films. Actors Tabu, Shriya Saran and Akshaye Khanna also play leading roles in the film directed by Abhishek Pathak. Posting a buy rating for the shares of the PVR and INOX multiplexes, Nuvama Institutional Equities had said in a note that it expects the multiplex shares to do well in the near term due to strong collections at the box- pantry for Drishyam 2. This raises hopes for a better T3FY22 after Hindi box offices slowed performance in T2FY23. The simulation of the initial part of T3 is interrupted. The movie pipeline is also decent in the coming months. This is rejuvenating the Hindi film industry, which was going through a turbulent period after a series of failures, according to the brokerage firm’s executive director Abneesh Roy. The highest revenue in Hindi this year is so far brahmastra (Rs 306 billion), The Kashmir Files (Rs 292 million) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 219 crore), according to media consultancy Ormax Media. The top three domestic box office recipes in the languages ​​they have been released in this year so far are Kannadas KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 970 crore), Telugus RRR (Rs 869 crore) and Kannadas kantara (Rs 346 crore), according to data from Ormax. Bollywood typically contributes 40-45% of India’s domestic box office gross. But the Hindi film industry has had a poor performance this year, accounting for 33% of the cumulative Rs 9,024 crore box office collection in India from January to October 2022, according to Ormax Medias The India Box Office Report. Even within this, more than a third came from Hindi dubbed versions of Telugu, Tamil and Kannada language films. After a mixed second quarter, the third quarter is going well with a wide range of films covering all genres. Films like Uunchai (starring Amitabh Bachchan) provided the impetus for family-oriented films and we expect this phenomenon to continue, Roy said in the memo. But the real test will be whether the trend can continue as the Hindi box office has also seen false starts earlier, Roy added in his note. The following year, superstars Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan lined up three and two major films respectively. Akshay Kumar, who is reeling from consecutive flops, and Ajay Devgn also have a slew of exits in 2023. There are also Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatts Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Kartik Aaryans Shehzada. Also Read:’Drishyam 2′ Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn’s Film Will Enter Rs 200 Crore Club Soon Also Read: ‘Drishyam 2’ Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn’s Film Closes in on Rs 250 cr-mark Worldwide

