Actor Kirstie Alley dies aged 71 from cancer that was only recently discovered | National

Actress Kirstie Alley has died of cancer, her family announced Monday night.
Alley, 71, was battling newly discovered cancer, according to a statement from her children, True and Lillie Parker.
She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her endless zest for life and whatever adventures lie ahead, said the statement shared on social media Alleys. .
Her family thanked the doctors and nurses at the Florida-based Moffitt Cancer Center.
Alley, a Kansas native, shot to fame after taking on the female lead role of Cheers in 1987 following the departure of Shelley Long and her character, Diane Chambers.
The beloved sitcom not only survived, but thrived after the cast shuffle, with Alleys character Rebecca Howe as the show’s new titular helmsman.
In 1989, Alley teamed up with John Travolta and director Amy Heckerling in one of the biggest and perhaps most surprising hits of the year, Look Who’s Talking, which grossed nearly $140 million. domestic box office.
She then starred in the sitcom Veronicas Closet, which ran from 1997 to 2000.
Alley was a natural show-business actress who resisted the urge to enter the industry until she was well into her 20s, according to an August 20, 1987 Los Angeles Times article about her arrived at the cast of Cheers.
She worked as an interior designer in Wichita until she packed her bags and headed to Hollywood one day in 1981 on impulse. Six months later, she made her film debut in Star Trek: The Motion Picture.
I always wanted to be a star, she said at the time. I come from an ordinary middle-class family in Kansas. When I was 5 years old, I announced that I wanted to be an actress. They laugh. I said to myself, I will, I will, I will, and when you least expect it!
At the time she moved to Hollywood, she said, she knew someone in California who was not in entertainment.
I thought if you went to audition and you were good, they’d hire you, Alley said. Isn’t that ridiculous?
But the parts have arrived.
In recent years, Alley has feuded with established Hollywood figures over her conservative political views.
The actress claimed she was shut out of the industry after voting for Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.
On Twitter, many celebrities have followed me and now I think three follow me, she told Fox News Tucker Carlson in 2021. I am the same person. I’m the girl who voted twice for Obama. And I’m like, Oh, so you liked me when I voted for Obama, and now you’re that? And it forced me to rethink, oddly, all my friendships, all my friendships.
